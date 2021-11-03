All the Early Access changes

This article contains all the major additions to the game since the Early Access launch. We're getting closer to the full release so we thought it's good to summarize what happened in the past months.

However, let's start with a Boss highlight video! I'm sure many of you have already met this bad boy, but for those who haven't:

Story

We added a story line to the game to give players a purpose to smash those crystals and raid the castles. A dwarf jeweler wants to build a powerful energy generating artifact. The player's job is to find all the 9 parts for the artifact and bring them back to the main island. Bringing the parts will unlock new hidden places in the levels where you can find treasures!

New levels

Eight new levels were added, making the total level count to 14. Two of the levels have a challenging boss encounter, of which the first one was already in the early access launch.

As a bonus, a level selection rework was made.

New boss

The second one was added more recently, and is the boss charger crystal. This boss fight features multiple phases, revive/healing stations and a lot of fire!

New enemies

Portal dweller

This enemy pops up from a portal, has a laser attack and a projectile attack. The players need to destroy the crystal before it goes back into hiding.

Stone Golem

Stone golem is the portal doorkeeper and a returning enemy. The players will have to defeat this enemy multiple times before he is completely vanguished!

All the enemies have now three difficulty levels. Level 2 and 3 enemies will have additional armor and health.

New traps

New laser-based traps and gates were added.

Game control updates

Arcade bow

Two ways to use a bow now. Experiment which one you like more. You can find the option in the game settings.

Smooth turn

Walking direction

Movement direction options based on head position, controller position and mixed

We've also recently updated the game with some adjustments to the bossfights and fixed several small bugs.

