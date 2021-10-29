 Skip to content

リアルタイムバトル将棋オンライン update for 29 October 2021

Update information（29.10.2021）

Build 7623426

Patchnotes via Steam Community
An update for the Early Access version of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online" has been delivered.

The contents of this update are as follows.

Content updated in this version
  • Fixed a bug in the game menu display.
  • Fixed a bug that the handicap value may not be saved in the replay data.
  • Fixed a bug that the player name is off center on the replay playback screen.

We welcome your opinions and bug reports on the Early Access version of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".

Please send to the dedicated email address (early@rtbs.jp) or the thread of the community hub.

リアルタイムバトル将棋オンライン Content Depot 1499541
