Ficket update for 29 October 2021

小说功能已上线到稳定版本（还有海量的bug需要修复~~~~）

Last edited by Wendy

小说功能：

  1. 搜索功能
  2. 选择章节
  3. 阅读
  4. 收藏

还有很多小细节需要更新~，还有很多bug需要修，轻喷~

