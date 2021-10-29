 Skip to content

Erannorth Chronicles update for 29 October 2021

Hotfix - 29/10 # 1.025.2

This patch fixes some issues related to yesterday's update. It also adds a new filter in Deckbuilder for faster access to your infused cards. If any are depleted the recharge button will also show up there.

  • The essence recharge button was missing from Ally & Equipment cards
  • Venom Extraction & Incendiary Mixtures had incorrectly Alchemy Focus (instead of training as their requirements)
  • Path of Enlightenment contacts cut their ties with the Underworld.
  • Soulmates' Bond perk was missing, preventing the PC to further bond with their soulmate.
  • Fixed Hoard not working properly within a Gambit effect (i.e Delve card.)
  • The tooltips on cards were playing hide and seek after the last unity engine update.
  • Clockwork Prototype could be purchased.
  • Increased the value of Smelter.
  • Increased the value of Cores.
  • After consideration the Guilds association decreed that the Ordo Acolyte & Ordo Archon ranks will now also increase their Summon Limit by +1. (Unfortunately not retroactively if you already have them.)
  • In Spellbook added a filter to show up all Infused cards. After recharging an Infused cards the spell view will automatically switch to that filter.

