Hi folks,
This patch fixes some issues related to yesterday's update. It also adds a new filter in Deckbuilder for faster access to your infused cards. If any are depleted the recharge button will also show up there.
Hotfix - 29/10 # 1.025.2
- The essence recharge button was missing from Ally & Equipment cards
- Venom Extraction & Incendiary Mixtures had incorrectly Alchemy Focus (instead of training as their requirements)
- Path of Enlightenment contacts cut their ties with the Underworld.
- Soulmates' Bond perk was missing, preventing the PC to further bond with their soulmate.
- Fixed Hoard not working properly within a Gambit effect (i.e Delve card.)
- The tooltips on cards were playing hide and seek after the last unity engine update.
- Clockwork Prototype could be purchased.
- Increased the value of Smelter.
- Increased the value of Cores.
- After consideration the Guilds association decreed that the Ordo Acolyte & Ordo Archon ranks will now also increase their Summon Limit by +1. (Unfortunately not retroactively if you already have them.)
- In Spellbook added a filter to show up all Infused cards. After recharging an Infused cards the spell view will automatically switch to that filter.
