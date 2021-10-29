Patch: Fixes and improvements

This patch contains a range of improvements and fixes, based on the feedback on the previous update. Thanks everyone for your suggestions!
Monsters & Combat
- Changed the reward chest from the Blood Worm boss to not open automatically.
- Decreased the damage of Bloodmancer’s blood orb explosions slightly. This mainly affects the early part of a run.
- Bloodmancer’s blood orbs drain your life slightly faster, but also gain power faster.
Player
- When you get a family curse it will also show the name of the curse.
- Added the name of your current family curse in the character window.
Items & Spells
- Spells that spawn on the ground, for example Gem Ring, now show an indication effect on the ground before appearing, and are easier to aim.
- Updated the mechanics for stacking buffs and effects, to correctly support both limited and unlimited stacking.
World
- The Curse Master NPC will not let you spend Evenstar if you don’t have any curse.
- Added new water puzzles in R’lyeh and increased the chance of getting an underwater area in the level.
- Improved some small level design details in Dungeon of Forgotten Knowledge.
- Added heat crystals to the challenge rooms in Plateau of Leng.
- The turrets in Loam Land which shoot purple projectiles are now easier to destroy.
- Added a shop to the new harbour part of Loam Land, to guarantee that the level always contains a shop.
Performance
- Optimized the performance of a waterfall in Loam Land.
User Interface
- Added the correct translations for all new texts in the previous patch.
- The mouse cursor is now locked to the game screen when playing in fullscreen.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with how family curses are saved, which caused the curse to reset back to a previous one when you entered a new level.
- Fixed curse tentacles to not get stretched or stuck when going into a side area.
- The new healer NPC in the shop was always giving the “Color of the Blind” curse, but should now give you a random curse.
- The stats window will now correctly show stats changes while having the inventory open, for example if a buff expires.
- Fixed the heat crystals in Plateau of Leng to not lower the music volume.
- Fixed colliders in the end part of Forest of Lies to prevent falling out of the level.
- Fixed a few visual bugs in Plateau of Leng.
- Fixed physics of some trees and mushrooms in Cave of Lost Souls to not get stretched out.
