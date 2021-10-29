 Skip to content

Source of Madness update for 29 October 2021

Patch: Fixes and improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains a range of improvements and fixes, based on the feedback on the previous update. Thanks everyone for your suggestions!

Monsters & Combat

  • Changed the reward chest from the Blood Worm boss to not open automatically.
  • Decreased the damage of Bloodmancer’s blood orb explosions slightly. This mainly affects the early part of a run.
  • Bloodmancer’s blood orbs drain your life slightly faster, but also gain power faster.

Player

  • When you get a family curse it will also show the name of the curse.
  • Added the name of your current family curse in the character window.

Items & Spells

  • Spells that spawn on the ground, for example Gem Ring, now show an indication effect on the ground before appearing, and are easier to aim.
  • Updated the mechanics for stacking buffs and effects, to correctly support both limited and unlimited stacking.

World

  • The Curse Master NPC will not let you spend Evenstar if you don’t have any curse.
  • Added new water puzzles in R’lyeh and increased the chance of getting an underwater area in the level.
  • Improved some small level design details in Dungeon of Forgotten Knowledge.
  • Added heat crystals to the challenge rooms in Plateau of Leng.
  • The turrets in Loam Land which shoot purple projectiles are now easier to destroy.
  • Added a shop to the new harbour part of Loam Land, to guarantee that the level always contains a shop.

Performance

  • Optimized the performance of a waterfall in Loam Land.

User Interface

  • Added the correct translations for all new texts in the previous patch.
  • The mouse cursor is now locked to the game screen when playing in fullscreen.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with how family curses are saved, which caused the curse to reset back to a previous one when you entered a new level.
  • Fixed curse tentacles to not get stretched or stuck when going into a side area.
  • The new healer NPC in the shop was always giving the “Color of the Blind” curse, but should now give you a random curse.
  • The stats window will now correctly show stats changes while having the inventory open, for example if a buff expires.
  • Fixed the heat crystals in Plateau of Leng to not lower the music volume.
  • Fixed colliders in the end part of Forest of Lies to prevent falling out of the level.
  • Fixed a few visual bugs in Plateau of Leng.
  • Fixed physics of some trees and mushrooms in Cave of Lost Souls to not get stretched out.

