 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Survivor update for 29 October 2021

New Weapon - v0.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7622932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Added shotgun.

Changed files in this update

Survivor Content Depot 1673321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.