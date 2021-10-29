Patch 0.6.1.6

So this patch does the following:
- Removes a crash.
- Improved villagers resting choices and AI. They will rather rest (not sleep) in beds, than wander the whole map to sit on a log. There was also a bug were they sort of lag-moved/stumbles towards a resting place, this has also been fixed.
- You can now click on fishing-spot-chairs so you can remove the fishing spots. (This was sometimes near impossible)
Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias
PS: I also added a "Prevous-stableish" verison you can access through Properties -> Betas. Just in case the last offical patch cause you some unforseen problems, you will from now and onwards be able to access the last most stable version this way.
