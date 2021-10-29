Steam Playtest: V7

Dear operators,
The changelog of Playtest V7.
- Add: Battle plan - Hold position or follow squad leader
- Add: Dark zone in cave of Valenwood villa
- Fix: Suppressors scale on ArK-49
- Fix: Aim error if use "Toggle aim" option
