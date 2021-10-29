 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers Playtest update for 29 October 2021

Steam Playtest: V7

Build 7622821

Dear operators,

The changelog of Playtest V7.

  • Add: Battle plan - Hold position or follow squad leader
  • Add: Dark zone in cave of Valenwood villa
  • Fix: Suppressors scale on ArK-49
  • Fix: Aim error if use "Toggle aim" option

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1621560/Black_One_Blood_Brothers/

Discord: https://discord.gg/3exB5C5GxT

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeliosProdGames

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackOneBloodBrothers

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heliosproductiongames/

