Pirates Outlaws V1.90 Patch Notes | New Chapter!

New chapter
- Port Elysia.
The knowledge and advanced technology of the forgotten city "Elysia" will not be acquired so easily. And only the most experienced explorers can claim it by finding the portals and its entrance.
New quests
- "Forgotten City" and "Time's up".
Important quests to explore the chapter7.
Optimization
- The pre-selected packages will now be memorized for each character.
Support Email: support@fabledgame.com
Website: https://fabledgame.com/news
Discord: discord.gg/5gxKmQz
