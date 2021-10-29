 Skip to content

DAN☆SING update for 29 October 2021

Happy Halloween Discount Sales and Squid Game Stage introduced

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have 20% discount for sales price . A squid game theme stage and many Halloween props are also added. Please try it.

If you would like to share the Music Video you create, please mark it is made by Dan Sing Sing or DSS

