0.20 - Food Crates, Mushrooms, Salt & Improvements!

NEW - Food Crates; located in Abandoned Supermarket and Gas Station

NEW - Crude Salt, use a millstone to purify the crude salt

NEW - Mushrooms; located all around the island, a great starting food source

NEW - Main Menu Music

NEW - Lighthouse now has a functional rotating light that shines up the island during the night time

NEW - Spotlights added at Abandoned Super Market to allow better visual inside the store

NEW - Nametags now ONLY display if you are close enough

IMPROVED - Animal and Player animations optimized when farther away

IMPROVED - Night times appearing brighter than usual

IMPROVED - Weather now works on the new map

IMPROVED - Atmospheric Fog added on the new map

IMPROVED - Large Trees improved visuals up close

IMPROVED - Great Large Trees improved visuals up close

IMPROVED - Military Crates now have a lower chance at spawning weapons, this is to help balance loot pools and make more emphasis on craftable weapons

REMOVED - Halloween Main Menu Theme

REMOVED - Temporarily removed bear spawns to help improve performance

New Assault Rifle Skin - https://store.steampowered.com/itemstore/1412190/detail/10/