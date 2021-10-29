0.20 - Food Crates, Mushrooms, Salt & Improvements!

NEW - Food Crates; located in Abandoned Supermarket and Gas Station
NEW - Crude Salt, use a millstone to purify the crude salt
NEW - Mushrooms; located all around the island, a great starting food source
NEW - Main Menu Music
NEW - Lighthouse now has a functional rotating light that shines up the island during the night time
NEW - Spotlights added at Abandoned Super Market to allow better visual inside the store
NEW - Nametags now ONLY display if you are close enough
IMPROVED - Animal and Player animations optimized when farther away
IMPROVED - Night times appearing brighter than usual
IMPROVED - Weather now works on the new map
IMPROVED - Atmospheric Fog added on the new map
IMPROVED - Large Trees improved visuals up close
IMPROVED - Great Large Trees improved visuals up close
IMPROVED - Military Crates now have a lower chance at spawning weapons, this is to help balance loot pools and make more emphasis on craftable weapons
REMOVED - Halloween Main Menu Theme
REMOVED - Temporarily removed bear spawns to help improve performance
