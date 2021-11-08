Keep the Adventure Going!

Hello everyone,
Today’s update for Jack Axe features a few quality-of-life fixes, including a reworked save system that allows you to keep playing from a different device without losing progress. We hope you enjoy axe throwing between devices!
The full list of changes are:
- Changed how the game saves data. This should enable players to transfer their progress from one device to another.
- Added Steam Screenshot functionality (press F12)
- Fixed a bug where the game drops incorrect number of coins upon death.
- Fixed a bug that shows weird red bars in certain levels when pressing space.
- Fixed sound playing when colliding with shrines.
Changed files in this update