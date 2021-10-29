Update Announcement of "MUSYNX"

First of all, I wish you all a happy Halloween in advance!
The following is the content of this update:
1.New Song
Update four songs: "Witch" and "Spooky Melodic Night" easy and hard difficulty.
2.Inferno difficulty
Update the Hell Difficulty of the sixteen songs for everyone to challenge. They are:
8bit Adventurer
8bit Voyager
8th Planet
Africa
Alice in Misanthrope -厭世アリス-
Aurora
Burn
Celestial Axes
Chronomia
CO5M1C R4ILR0AD
Data err0r
Doppelganger
Future Dive
ニニ
Upshift
Spooky Melodic Night
Changed files in this update