Update Announcement of "MUSYNX"

First of all, I wish you all a happy Halloween in advance!

The following is the content of this update:

1.New Song

Update four songs: "Witch" and "Spooky Melodic Night" easy and hard difficulty.



2.Inferno difficulty

Update the Hell Difficulty of the sixteen songs for everyone to challenge. They are:

8bit Adventurer

8bit Voyager

8th Planet

Africa

Alice in Misanthrope -厭世アリス-

Aurora

Burn

Celestial Axes

Chronomia

CO5M1C R4ILR0AD

Data err0r

Doppelganger

Future Dive

ニニ

Upshift

Spooky Melodic Night