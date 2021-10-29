Performance improvements and bug fixes in 0.10.1!

Version 0.10.1
Enhancements :
- Performance optimizations for levels with a lot of objects like cobweb or spikes and mobs
- Rendering optimization of frisbees, umbrellas, keys, eggs, cannons and mobs in large quantities
- Rendering optimization of game UI for both game and editor (fonts and icons)
- Added detailed FPS option to diagnostic performance issues in the future
- Performance optimization in editor with shapes and minor operations
Bug fixes :
- Fixed dirt walls not being the right color for the autumn biome
- Fixed bug where you would sometime be invulnerable to spikes for no reason
- Fixed bug where 4K textures would crash the game in the editor
- Fixed bug where key skins was not applied in the editor
- Fixed bug with cobweb continuing to burn after being broken
- Fixed bug with cobweb not respawning if put out of the screen after breaking it
- Fixed pumpkin's light source being at the bottom of the pumpkin instead of middle
- Fixed cobweb having no light source when burning
Changed files in this update