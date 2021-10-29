 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

MakerKing update for 29 October 2021

Performance improvements and bug fixes in 0.10.1!

Share · View all patches · Build 7621897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.10.1

Enhancements :

  • Performance optimizations for levels with a lot of objects like cobweb or spikes and mobs
  • Rendering optimization of frisbees, umbrellas, keys, eggs, cannons and mobs in large quantities
  • Rendering optimization of game UI for both game and editor (fonts and icons)
  • Added detailed FPS option to diagnostic performance issues in the future
  • Performance optimization in editor with shapes and minor operations

Bug fixes :

  • Fixed dirt walls not being the right color for the autumn biome
  • Fixed bug where you would sometime be invulnerable to spikes for no reason
  • Fixed bug where 4K textures would crash the game in the editor
  • Fixed bug where key skins was not applied in the editor
  • Fixed bug with cobweb continuing to burn after being broken
  • Fixed bug with cobweb not respawning if put out of the screen after breaking it
  • Fixed pumpkin's light source being at the bottom of the pumpkin instead of middle
  • Fixed cobweb having no light source when burning

Changed files in this update

MakerKing Linux Depot 1518442
  • Loading history…
MakerKing Mac Depot 1518443
  • Loading history…
MakerKing Windows Depot 1518444
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.