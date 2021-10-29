Dota 2 update for 29 October 2021
ClientVersion 5073
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- npc_dota_hero_marci_hype:
Proving that undying loyalty yields unrivaled power, Marci always marches into battle <b>ready to raise fists</b> in defense of her companions. Effortlessly <b>flinging friends and foes</b> around the battlefield, she happily <b>bounds into any brawl</b>, able to <b>grant allies a deadly edge</b> and <b>unleash a hidden power</b> strong enough to make even gods reconsider the widsom of a hostile path.›
- Debut_Marci_Desc:
Proving that undying loyalty yields unrivaled power, Marci always marches into battle ready to raise fists in defense of her companions. Effortlessly flinging friends and foes around the battlefield, she happily bounds into any brawl, able to grant allies a deadly edge and unleash a hidden power strong enough to make even gods reconsider the widsom of a hostile path.›
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win32 Depot 373302
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 4 Depot 381453
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes