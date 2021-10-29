0.9.2 - the CYANOSIS update

gameplay changes
- power-up boxes now auto-collect on level clear if player does not have a power-up, or if the power-up box is the same as the currently equipped power-up
- there is now a small window of time after baddies spawn in which they can not hurt you
- destroying pompi part 3 no longer required for stage clear. now they just lil bonus points
- reduced power-up box shockwave radius and force a little
visual
- screen transition time sped up even more
- changed player death effect color to cyan. feels more chill this way
bug fixes
- did a complicated overhaul of every script that uses a godot function i had no idea was buggy and could cause crashes
- additional experiments with object instancing/cleanup that might prevent crashes
- fixed shockwaves not syncing with the rainbow strobe for the first few frames, during which they were full white (an illegal color per the palette!)
- some overall optimizations
