satryn deluxe update for 29 October 2021

0.9.2 - the CYANOSIS update

Build 7621468

gameplay changes

  • power-up boxes now auto-collect on level clear if player does not have a power-up, or if the power-up box is the same as the currently equipped power-up
  • there is now a small window of time after baddies spawn in which they can not hurt you
  • destroying pompi part 3 no longer required for stage clear. now they just lil bonus points
  • reduced power-up box shockwave radius and force a little

visual

  • screen transition time sped up even more
  • changed player death effect color to cyan. feels more chill this way

bug fixes

  • did a complicated overhaul of every script that uses a godot function i had no idea was buggy and could cause crashes
  • additional experiments with object instancing/cleanup that might prevent crashes
  • fixed shockwaves not syncing with the rainbow strobe for the first few frames, during which they were full white (an illegal color per the palette!)
  • some overall optimizations

