Halloween Event! Patch note: Ver1.101

A limited time Halloween event has been implemented.
This event is started by interacting with the pumpkins in the cafeteria after clearing the game.
Collect the pumpkins to get some exclusive accessories!
The changes in this build are as follows
Ver. 1.064 > Ver. 1.101
- Implemented the Halloween event.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from restarting from the middle of a stage in some environments.
- Fixed an issue that made stage 8 unplayable in some environments.
If the game still does not work properly after updating them, please try a clean install in the following way:
- Right-click "Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home" in the Steam client and click Manage > Browse Local Files.
- Uninstall the game.
- Open Downloads from the Steam client settings and perform "CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE".
https://gyazo.com/45be7dc9d964ca681cf59d6ededf8111
- Delete all remaining files in the folder you opened in step 1 (saved data is stored in a different location, and will not be deleted).
- Reinstall the game.
Changed files in this update