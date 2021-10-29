 Skip to content

Subway Midnight update for 29 October 2021

Hotfix V1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.1 of Subway Midnight is now live! This fixes the most critical reported bugs preventing the game from being run or progressed.

Bug Fixes & Improvements:

  • Added an FPS cap to stop lighting people's GPUs on fire
  • Disabled Steam VR starting up for no reason
  • Fixed invisible wall in the Shark Room
  • Fixed the 4Gems wall being opened with only 3Gems
  • Slowed down the smashers in the factory level, and fixed a weird load-in that made it unplayable
  • Fixed doors in Rose's house staying locked after a bad ending

Thank you all for playing, and for reporting your bugs on the discord! We'll keep a lookout for any other critical issues over the weekend! Happy Halloween!

