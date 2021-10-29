Hotfix V1.0.1

Version 1.0.1 of Subway Midnight is now live! This fixes the most critical reported bugs preventing the game from being run or progressed.
Bug Fixes & Improvements:
- Added an FPS cap to stop lighting people's GPUs on fire
- Disabled Steam VR starting up for no reason
- Fixed invisible wall in the Shark Room
- Fixed the 4Gems wall being opened with only 3Gems
- Slowed down the smashers in the factory level, and fixed a weird load-in that made it unplayable
- Fixed doors in Rose's house staying locked after a bad ending
Thank you all for playing, and for reporting your bugs on the discord! We'll keep a lookout for any other critical issues over the weekend! Happy Halloween!
Changed files in this update