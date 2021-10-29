 Skip to content

Old Coin Pusher Friends update for 29 October 2021

New demon & New features etc (Ver 1.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 7621388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • New demons have been added.

  • Added decorative flags that can be purchased with coins. Up to 10 flags can be attached.

  • Play results are now displayed at the end of normal mode.

Improvement

  • Jackpot coins now fall in front of the player.

  • Jackpot coin drop interval has been accelerated.

  • Increased the number of initial coins.

  • Added the ability to downgrade upgraded performance.

  • The ability to downgrade has been added.

    If you want to upgrade a downgraded ability again, no coins will be consumed.

  • Made it a little harder for prizes to roll down.

    This makes it less likely that they will fall directly out of the field when they appear.

  • It is now possible to shot coins by holding down the shot button.

  • The movement speed of the VRoid character is now changed to match the movement speed of the player.

  • Changed so that players will not be forced to leave the game during a jackpot, even if they have not shoted any coins.

  • Slightly lightened the processing load for physics operations.

Fixed

  • Fixed coins would sometimes penetrate walls.

  • Fixed the pottery would sometimes float in the Hit pottery event.

  • Fixed multiple co-op events could occur simultaneously.

The game will not match players with different versions.

