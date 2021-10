Share · View all patches · Build 7621329 · Last edited 29 October 2021 – 00:32:06 UTC by Wendy

ITEM CODE: 103121

Enter that code into the machine in the cave to receive the limited time 'Pumpkin Vine' weapon!

That's it!

Short and sweet!

HAPPY FREAKING HALLOWEEN GUYS!

WE MADE IT ANOTHER YEAR WOO!

-Fixed some bugs regarding the Burglar that wouldn't allow the player to equip any items after upgrading.

-Boss in Episode Alpha has been given a special mechanic that activates if the player negotiates with all 3 Cultists that makes the fight considerably easier.