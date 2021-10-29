 Skip to content

Survive Me Miolhr update for 29 October 2021

Update 18.8

Good Morning from here Miolhrians!!

Update 18.0.8.8

  • Major Battle Animation Update!!! (2/3)
    • All Battle Animation for Z's are Updated! ​
    • New Security and Garage POI!
  • NEW Chance at Survival Situation!
    • There is now a chance power will be turned off in some POI's!​
    • Major Bike Update and fixes!
    • Petal, Flash and Superior bikes now include HUD!​
    • Fixes to Bike animation!
    • Superior Bikes now come with Flashlights!
    • New Bounty Quest at Security POI's!
    • New Trader in Bland Mines!
  • Traps in POI's (Coming in Update 19)
    • You can now hide in Non-Looted Boxes in Home POI Locations!
    • Hiding gives you time to get away from enemies.​

      -Food and Water (-5) Rest (-10)

      +1 Hour time passes
    • Generators Updated!
    • You can now restore power in POI's from Generators!​
    • New Suits Added!
    • You can not wear anything on your head, lower body or feet while in a suit!​
    • New Tunnel and Mining Bike Fast Travel Animations!
    • Adjusted multiple Home sizes!
    • Added Beds to most POI homes!
    • Adjusted Healing and sleep stats for all beds!
    • Adjusted spawn points for some enemies!
    • Update Bee(Animal) based on Biome!
    • Updated Bandit Home to include beds for sleeping!
    • Trader location in Mall now has storage container!
    • Updated Map!
    • Updated Death at Survival enemies!
    • Updated Training Area!
    • Updated Knocked Out animations!
  • Updated Reading animations!
    • Quest marker updated!
    • Updated Frostbite Icon!
    • Fixes to Gould Safehouse!
    • Bag Weight Fixes!
    • Fixes to Tunnel Bikes Durability!
  • Fixes to some outfits!
    • Demo Update with 18.8 content!

Coming Soon....

  • All Battle Animation for Bandits and Animals Update*(3/3)​(Coming in Update 18.9)
    • Guard NPC (Coming in Update 18.9)
    • New Pet Exploration with Taming! (Coming in Update 19)



https://www.miolhr.com/update-18-8

and many more changes and Updates...

