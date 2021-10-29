Good Morning from here Miolhrians!!
Update 18.0.8.8
- Major Battle Animation Update!!! (2/3)
-
- All Battle Animation for Z's are Updated!
-
- New Security and Garage POI!
-
- NEW Chance at Survival Situation!
-
- There is now a chance power will be turned off in some POI's!
-
- Major Bike Update and fixes!
-
- Petal, Flash and Superior bikes now include HUD!
-
- Fixes to Bike animation!
-
- Superior Bikes now come with Flashlights!
-
- New Bounty Quest at Security POI's!
-
- New Trader in Bland Mines!
-
- Traps in POI's (Coming in Update 19)
-
- You can now hide in Non-Looted Boxes in Home POI Locations!
-
- Hiding gives you time to get away from enemies.
-Food and Water (-5) Rest (-10)
+1 Hour time passes
-
- Generators Updated!
-
- You can now restore power in POI's from Generators!
-
- New Suits Added!
-
- You can not wear anything on your head, lower body or feet while in a suit!
-
- New Tunnel and Mining Bike Fast Travel Animations!
-
- Adjusted multiple Home sizes!
-
- Added Beds to most POI homes!
-
- Adjusted Healing and sleep stats for all beds!
-
- Adjusted spawn points for some enemies!
-
- Update Bee(Animal) based on Biome!
-
- Updated Bandit Home to include beds for sleeping!
-
- Trader location in Mall now has storage container!
-
- Updated Map!
-
- Updated Death at Survival enemies!
-
- Updated Training Area!
-
- Updated Knocked Out animations!
-
- Updated Reading animations!
-
- Quest marker updated!
-
- Updated Frostbite Icon!
-
- Fixes to Gould Safehouse!
-
- Bag Weight Fixes!
-
- Fixes to Tunnel Bikes Durability!
-
- Fixes to some outfits!
-
- Demo Update with 18.8 content!
-
Coming Soon....
- All Battle Animation for Bandits and Animals Update*(3/3)(Coming in Update 18.9)
-
- Guard NPC (Coming in Update 18.9)
-
- New Pet Exploration with Taming! (Coming in Update 19)
https://www.miolhr.com/update-18-8
and many more changes and Updates...
Changed files in this update