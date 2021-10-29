 Skip to content

Swordsman VR update for 29 October 2021

Patch 1.41

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Swordsman 1.41

[Improvements / Content Update]

  • Hel Contest
  • Spoon (Weapon)
  • Hel map (Hel's Gate) now playable in Arena mode
  • Gnipahellir can now be played in Arena without defeating Jötunn
  • A 'permadeath' notice is always visible to remind you it is enabled (if it is)
  • Reaper dagger now has the same power indicator as other boss weapons
  • Improved hit detection

[Bug Fixes]

  • Bug fix: Hel phasing out while stabbed can glitch your weapon away
  • Bug fix: Hel's Giant sometimes does not damage player
  • Bug fix: Stabbing wood does not work
  • Bug fix: Giant can be soft-locked if not executed within 10s of prompt
  • Bug fix: Hel sometimes doesn't trigger phase 2
  • Bug fix: Caribbean map loads Hel map instead
  • Bug fix: Reaper doesn't appear as equipped (even though it is) on player board
  • Bug fix: Normal Chronokinesis does not trigger
  • Bug fix: Reaper special leaves behind looping drone sound
  • Bug fix: Royal armor can disappear when arms up and in other cases
  • Bug fix: Pirates sometimes wrongly spawn pirate hats when dismembered
  • Bug fix: Hel can sometimes teleport too close to (or inside) player
  • Bug fix: Hel's dome / floating daggers can desync with audio
  • Bug fix: Jötunn can slide around towards and away from player weirdly

Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/nDGVDca9/swordsman-vr-roadmap

To chat with us, join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/sinnstudio

