Patch 1.41

Swordsman 1.41
[Improvements / Content Update]
- Hel Contest
- Spoon (Weapon)
- Hel map (Hel's Gate) now playable in Arena mode
- Gnipahellir can now be played in Arena without defeating Jötunn
- A 'permadeath' notice is always visible to remind you it is enabled (if it is)
- Reaper dagger now has the same power indicator as other boss weapons
- Improved hit detection
[Bug Fixes]
- Bug fix: Hel phasing out while stabbed can glitch your weapon away
- Bug fix: Hel's Giant sometimes does not damage player
- Bug fix: Stabbing wood does not work
- Bug fix: Giant can be soft-locked if not executed within 10s of prompt
- Bug fix: Hel sometimes doesn't trigger phase 2
- Bug fix: Caribbean map loads Hel map instead
- Bug fix: Reaper doesn't appear as equipped (even though it is) on player board
- Bug fix: Normal Chronokinesis does not trigger
- Bug fix: Reaper special leaves behind looping drone sound
- Bug fix: Royal armor can disappear when arms up and in other cases
- Bug fix: Pirates sometimes wrongly spawn pirate hats when dismembered
- Bug fix: Hel can sometimes teleport too close to (or inside) player
- Bug fix: Hel's dome / floating daggers can desync with audio
- Bug fix: Jötunn can slide around towards and away from player weirdly
Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/nDGVDca9/swordsman-vr-roadmap
To chat with us, join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/sinnstudio
