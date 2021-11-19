Re;Lord 2 ~The witch of Cologne and black cat~ Just Released!
We've kept you waiting, but now we're pleased to announce that Re;Lord 2 ~The witch of Cologne and black cat~ is officially out on Steam! Get your copy today and enjoy. Keep an eye out for more news on Re;Lord 3 ~The demon lord of Groessen and the final witch~, the final volume in the series! PS: You must be logged in to Steam and have adult content settings turned on to view the store page for Re;Lord 2.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/788050/ReLord_1_The_witch_of_Herfort_and_stuffed_animals/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1502770/ReLord_2_The_witch_of_Cologne_and_black_cat/