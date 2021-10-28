Marci Marches In (ClientVersion 5072)

Today Marci powers her way from DOTA: Dragon's Blood into the battle of the Ancients as the newest hero to join the fight, proving that undying loyalty yields unrivaled power. Marci marches into battle ready to raise fists in defense of her companions. Head over to the Marci update page to learn about her abilities and more.

Also included in todays update is gameplay update 7.30e. Check out all the details on the update page.

Treasure of the Wordless Trek

The Treasure of the Wordless Trek is now for sale for $2.49. This all-new treasure features sets for Zeus, Sven, Puck, Lina, Brewmaster, Clockwerk, Lich, Pangolier, Templar Assassin, and Ancient Apparation, as well as a chance at a Very Rare Spectre set, and Extremely Rare Razor set.

The International Grand Champions

From Eastern Europe Qualifiers to The International Champions, we'd like to officially congratulate Team Spirit on their monumental accomplishment.

In one of the greatest Finals ever witnessed, Team Spirit triumphed in a winner-take-all game five against arguably the most feared Dota team in the world, PSG.LGD. Fittingly, the lineups for the deciding game set two dominant strategies of the tournament against each other, and in the end Team Spirit's Magnus-first draft was too much for PSG.LGD's vaunted Tiny/Lycan pair. They claimed the final game on the main stage — and with it the Aegis — just as they had won the first game of the Main Event, with an aggressive and exciting style of play that improved each day and thrilled Dota fans worldwide along the way.

As bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory, these names shall forever be inscribed upon the Aegis of Champions:

2021 - Team Spirit

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk

Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Miroslaw "Mira" Kolpakov

Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov

Looking Back

If you missed any of the tournament, or just want to rewatch some of the incredible moments and dazzling plays, head over to The International website, where you can find replays for every match. There are photos and videos from the event over on our Youtube Main Event and Event Entertainment playlists, Dota 2 Instagram, and the Dota 2 Flickr — which also features content stretching back to the earliest incarnations of TI.

We would like to thank all of the players, talent, and everyone in the Dota community for once again helping bring this celebration to life. The road to The International was not straightforward this time around, but we hope you enjoyed the world-class Dota and all of the broadcast content from this year's tournament as much as we did.