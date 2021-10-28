 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 28 October 2021

Marci Marches In (ClientVersion 5072)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today Marci powers her way from DOTA: Dragon's Blood into the battle of the Ancients as the newest hero to join the fight, proving that undying loyalty yields unrivaled power. Marci marches into battle ready to raise fists in defense of her companions. Head over to the Marci update page to learn about her abilities and more.

Gameplay Update 7.30e

Also included in todays update is gameplay update 7.30e. Check out all the details on the update page.

Treasure of the Wordless Trek

The Treasure of the Wordless Trek is now for sale for $2.49. This all-new treasure features sets for Zeus, Sven, Puck, Lina, Brewmaster, Clockwerk, Lich, Pangolier, Templar Assassin, and Ancient Apparation, as well as a chance at a Very Rare Spectre set, and Extremely Rare Razor set.

The International Grand Champions

From Eastern Europe Qualifiers to The International Champions, we'd like to officially congratulate Team Spirit on their monumental accomplishment.

In one of the greatest Finals ever witnessed, Team Spirit triumphed in a winner-take-all game five against arguably the most feared Dota team in the world, PSG.LGD. Fittingly, the lineups for the deciding game set two dominant strategies of the tournament against each other, and in the end Team Spirit's Magnus-first draft was too much for PSG.LGD's vaunted Tiny/Lycan pair. They claimed the final game on the main stage — and with it the Aegis — just as they had won the first game of the Main Event, with an aggressive and exciting style of play that improved each day and thrilled Dota fans worldwide along the way.

As bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory, these names shall forever be inscribed upon the Aegis of Champions:

2021 - Team Spirit

  • Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk
  • Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek
  • Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
  • Miroslaw "Mira" Kolpakov
  • Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov
Looking Back

If you missed any of the tournament, or just want to rewatch some of the incredible moments and dazzling plays, head over to The International website, where you can find replays for every match. There are photos and videos from the event over on our Youtube Main Event and Event Entertainment playlists, Dota 2 Instagram, and the Dota 2 Flickr — which also features content stretching back to the earliest incarnations of TI.

We would like to thank all of the players, talent, and everyone in the Dota community for once again helping bring this celebration to life. The road to The International was not straightforward this time around, but we hope you enjoyed the world-class Dota and all of the broadcast content from this year's tournament as much as we did.

Extra notes

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Korean, Russian, and Simplified Chinese

Cosmetics

  • Removed Economy Item: recycling_nemestice_immortal_treasure_2021
  • Removed Economy Item: recycling_nemestice_2021_themed_treasure
  • Removed Economy Item: recycling_nemestice_2021_collectors_cache
  • New Economy Item: Marci's Head
  • New Economy Item: Marci's Tunic
  • New Economy Item: Marci's Back
  • New Economy Item: Marci's Shoulders
  • New Mythical Back: Faeriesnap Spriteleaf Back
  • New Mythical Tail: Faeriesnap Spriteleaf Tail
  • New Mythical Head: Faeriesnap Spriteleaf Head
  • New Rare Head: Lord of Northwarden Head
  • New Rare Belt: Lord of Northwarden Belt
  • New Rare Arms: Lord of Northwarden Arms
  • New Rare Back: Lord of Northwarden Back
  • New Rare Weapon: Lord of Northwarden Weapon
  • New Rare Shoulder: Lord of Northwarden Shoulder
  • New Rare Weapon: Dimensional Seep Weapon
  • New Rare Shoulder: Dimensional Seep Shoulder
  • New Rare Misc: Dimensional Seep Misc
  • New Rare Head: Dimensional Seep Head
  • New Rare Belt: Dimensional Seep Belt
  • New Rare Weapon: Cogwatch Captain Weapon
  • New Rare Misc: Cogwatch Captain Rocket
  • New Rare Head: Cogwatch Captain Head
  • New Rare Armor: Cogwatch Captain Armor
  • New Rare Ability2: Cogwatch Captain Cogs
    • Contains a custom model for Power Cog
  • New Rare Arms: Brumal Berserker Arms
  • New Rare Shoulder: Brumal Berserker Shoulder
  • New Rare Tail: Brumal Berserker Tail
  • New Rare Head: Brumal Berserker Head
  • New Economy Item: Revival of the Ice Witch Loading Screen
  • New Rare Head: Revival of the Ice Witch Head
  • New Rare Neck: Revival of the Ice Witch Neck
  • New Rare Arms: Revival of the Ice Witch Arms
  • New Rare Back: Revival of the Ice Witch Back
  • New Rare Belt: Revival of the Ice Witch Belt
  • New Economy Item: Treasure of the Wordless Trek
  • New Economy Item: recycling_october2021_treasure
  • New Rare Weapon: Frozen Falchionaire Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Rare Offhand Weapon: Frozen Falchionaire Off-Hand
  • New Rare Head: Frozen Falchionaire Head
  • New Rare Armor: Frozen Falchionaire Armor
  • New Mythical Armor: Cruel Assemblage Armor
  • New Mythical Arms: Cruel Assemblage Arms
  • New Mythical Belt: Cruel Assemblage Belt
  • New Mythical Head: Cruel Assemblage Head
  • New Economy Item: Cruel Assemblage Loading Screen
  • New Mythical Weapon: Cruel Assemblage Weapon
  • New Rare Arms: Hellfire Insurgent Arms
  • New Rare Belt: Hellfire Insurgent Belt
  • New Rare Head: Hellfire Insurgent Head
  • New Rare Neck: Hellfire Insurgent Neck
  • New Economy Item: Arc of the Sovereign Loading Screen
  • New Rare Head: Arc of the Sovereign Head
  • New Rare Arms: Arc of the Sovereign Arms
  • New Rare Back: Arc of the Sovereign Back
  • New Rare Belt: Arc of the Sovereign Belt
  • New Rare Weapon: Chimes of the Temple Weapon
  • New Rare Shoulder: Chimes of the Temple Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Chimes of the Temple Loading Screen
  • New Rare Head: Chimes of the Temple Head
  • New Rare Armor: Chimes of the Temple Armor
  • New Economy Item: Faeriesnap Spriteleaf
  • New Economy Item: Lord of Northwarden
  • New Economy Item: Dimensional Seep
  • New Economy Item: Cogwatch Captain
  • New Economy Item: Brumal Berserker
  • New Economy Item: Revival of the Ice Witch
  • New Economy Item: Frozen Falchionaire
  • New Economy Item: Cruel Assemblage
  • New Economy Item: Hellfire Insurgent
  • New Economy Item: Chimes of the Temple
  • New Rare Head: Wyrmbrew Connoisseur Head
  • New Rare Arms: Wyrmbrew Connoisseur Arms
  • New Rare Back: Wyrmbrew Connoisseur Back
  • New Rare Offhand Weapon: Wyrmbrew Connoisseur Off-Hand
  • New Rare Shoulder: Wyrmbrew Connoisseur Shoulder
  • New Rare Weapon: Wyrmbrew Connoisseur Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Wyrmbrew Connoisseur Loading Screen
  • New Economy Item: Arc of the Sovereign
  • New Economy Item: Wyrmbrew Connoisseur

English Localization

  • DOTA_Frontpage_WatchLive_Title: Most Spectated GameMost Spectated Live Game
  • DOTA_Frontpage_ProPlaying_Title: Watch A Pro PlayerPro Playing Now
  • npc_dota_hero_marci: Marci
  • npc_dota_hero_marci:n: Marci
  • npc_dota_hero_marci_hype: Proving that undying loyalty yields unrivaled power, Marci always marches into battle <b>ready to raise fists</b> in defense of her companions. Effortlessly <b>flinging friends and foes</b> around the battlefield, she happily <b>bounds into any brawl</b>, able to <b>grant allies a deadly edge</b> and <b>unleash a hidden power</b> strong enough to make even gods reconsider the widsom of a hostile path.
  • LoadoutSlot_voice_persona_1: Voice
  • KillEaterEventType_Marci_MultiHeroDispose: Dispose Multi-Hero Stuns
  • KillEaterEventType_Marci_DisposeHeroesStunnedTotal: Dispose Hero Stuns
  • KillEaterEventType_Marci_MultiHeroRebound: Rebound Multi-Hero Impacts
  • KillEaterEventType_Marci_SidekickLifesteal: Sidekick Lifesteal
  • KillEaterEventType_Marci_UnleashPulseDamage: Unleash Pulse Damage
  • KillEaterEventType_Marci_UnleashKills: Unleash Kills
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_Marci_MultiHeroDispose: Hit multiple enemy Heroes with a single cast of <font color='#ffffff'>Dispose</font>, <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> times.
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_Marci_DisposeHeroesStunnedTotal: Stun <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> enemy heroes with Dispose.
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_Marci_MultiHeroRebound: Hit <font color='#ffffff'>two or more</font> enemy heroes with <font color='#ffffff'>Rebound</font> a total of <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> times.
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_Marci_SidekickLifesteal: Earn <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> lifesteal from <font color='#ffffff'>Sidekick</font>.
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_Marci_UnleashPulseDamage: Deal <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> or more damage with <font color='#ffffff'>Unleash</font> pulses.
  • DOTA_ChallengeDesc_Marci_UnleashKills: Kill <font color='#ffffff'>%s1</font> enemy heroes with <font color='#ffffff'>Unleash</font>.
  • DOTA_HeroDemo_Button_ToHeroPage: Go to Hero Page
  • DOTA_ChangeLog_TI0CompendiumEnded: The International 2021 Compendium has ended. Click here to view any final results.
  • DOTA_730e_Update: 7.30e Gameplay Update
  • DOTA_730f_Update: 7.30f Gameplay Update
  • DOTA_730g_Update: 7.30g Gameplay Update
  • Debut_Marci_Desc: Proving that undying loyalty yields unrivaled power, Marci always marches into battle ready to raise fists in defense of her companions. Effortlessly flinging friends and foes around the battlefield, she happily bounds into any brawl, able to grant allies a deadly edge and unleash a hidden power strong enough to make even gods reconsider the widsom of a hostile path.
  • DOTA_FrontPage_WorldlessTrekTreasure_Header: New Treasure
  • DOTA_FrontPage_WorldlessTrekTreasure_Title: Treasure of the Wordless Trek
  • DOTA_FrontPage_WorldlessTrekTreasure_Desc: Contains new 12 sets including a Rare Spectre and Extremely Rare Razor.
  • npc_dota_hero_marci_npedesc1: Dashes around pummeling enemies with rapid attacks.

Heroes

  • Bane: Attack damage min reduced from 35 to 33 (-2)
  • Bane: Attack damage max reduced from 41 to 39 (-2)
  • Bane: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +6/Armor to +5/Armor
  • Drow Ranger: Movement speed increased from 290 to 295 (+5)
  • Morphling: Attribute agility gain reduced from 4.1 to 3.9 (-0.2)
  • Storm Spirit: Attack damage min reduced from 26 to 24 (-2)
  • Storm Spirit: Attack damage max reduced from 36 to 34 (-2)
  • Zeus: Movement speed increased from 310 to 315 (+5)
  • Lina: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +30/Damage to +25/Damage
  • Pugna: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +15/Movement/Speed to +20/Movement/Speed
  • Pugna: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +175/Health to +200/Health
  • Omniknight: Armor physical increased from 1 to 2 (+1)
  • Broodmother: Movement speed increased from 275 to 280 (+5)
  • Weaver: Status mana regen reduced from 0.75 to 0.5 (-0.25)
  • Chen: Attack damage min increased from 25 to 27 (+2)
  • Chen: Attack damage max increased from 35 to 37 (+2)
  • Spirit Breaker: Attribute base strength increased from 27 to 28 (+1)
  • Spirit Breaker: Movement speed increased from 290 to 295 (+5)
  • Alchemist: Attribute strength gain increased from 2.7 to 2.9 (+0.2)
  • Outworld Destroyer: Level 10 (Left) Talent changed from +15/Attack/Speed to +20/Attack/Speed
  • Io: Level 10 (Right) Talent changed from +5/Health/Regen to +4/Health/Regen
  • Medusa: Attribute agility gain reduced from 3.6 to 3.4 (-0.2)
  • Monkey King: Movement speed reduced from 305 to 300 (-5)
  • Void Spirit: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from +14%/Spell/Amplification to +12%/Spell/Amplification
  • Marci: New npc_dota_hero_marci

Abilities

  • Battle Hunger: Changed movement slow from -12% to -12/-13/-14/-15%
  • Battle Hunger: Changed speed bonus from 12% to 12/13/14/15%
  • Nightmare: Changed ability cooldown from 22/19/16/13 to 24/21/18/15
  • Marksmanship: Changed agility bonus from 25/35/45% to 30/40/50%
  • Fissure: Changed ability mana cost from 110/130/150/170 to 125/140/155/170
  • Dragon Slave: Ability cooldown increased from 8 to 9 (+1)
  • Fiery Soul: Changed move speed bonus from 5/6/7/8% to 4/5/6/7%
  • Earth Spike: Changed ability mana cost from 70/100/130/160 to 85/110/135/160
  • Morph: Removed attribute scepter cooldown reduction with value of 20
  • Morph: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Meat Hook: Ability mana cost reduced from 135 to 110 (-25)
  • Dismember: Scepter regen pct reduced from 6 to 5 (-1)
  • Electric Vortex: Changed ability cooldown from 16 to 22/20/18/16
  • Tree Grab: Changed bonus building damage from 90/120/150/180% to 70/100/130/160%
  • Tree Grab: Removed attribute throw splash pct with value of 200
  • Tree Grab: Added new attribute bat increase with value of 0.0
  • Tree Grab: Removed attribute bat increase with value of 0.0
  • Tree Grab: Added new attribute speed reduction with value of 0
  • Tree Grab: Removed attribute speed reduction with value of 0
  • Tree Throw: Bonus damage reduced from 25 to 20 (-5)
  • Tree Throw: Removed attribute splash pct with value of 200
  • Lightning Bolt: Changed ability cast point from 0.4/0.4/0.4/0.4 to 0.4
  • Anchor Smash: Changed ability mana cost from 30/40/50/60 to 40/50/60/70
  • Laser: Removed attribute scepter bounce range with value of 400
  • Laser: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Laser: Added new attribute radius explosion with value of 250
  • Laser: Removed attribute radius explosion with value of 250
  • Laser: Added new attribute splash pct with value of 100
  • Laser: Removed attribute splash pct with value of 100
  • Heat-Seeking Missile: Changed ability mana cost from 80/95/110/125 to 95/105/110/125
  • Shadow Word: Changed ability cast range from 450/600/750/900 to 600/700/800/900
  • Nether Blast: Ability cast range increased from 450 to 500 (+50)
  • Degen Aura: Changed movement slow from 10/19/28/37% to 14/22/30/38%
  • Spin Web: Ability charge restore time reduced from 40 to 30 (-10)
  • Time Lapse: Ability cast range reduced from 600 to 500 (-100)
  • Time Lapse: Scepter ally cast range reduced from 600 to 500 (-100)
  • Penitence: Changed ability mana cost from 70/80/90/100 to 70/75/80/85
  • Hand of God: Changed ability mana cost from 250/350/450 to 200/300/400
  • Shadow Step: Ability cooldown increased from 30 to 40 (+10)
  • Shadow Step: Removed attribute tooltip cooldown with value of 35
  • Shadow Step: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Doom: Changed ability cast range from 550/550/550 to 500
  • Nether Strike: Changed bonus damage from 100/175/250 to 125/200/275
  • Essence Flux: Changed max mana restore from 20/30/40/50% to 30/40/50/60%
  • Wolf Bite: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_HIDDEN/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_SHOW_IN_GUIDES/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_NOT_LEARNABLE
  • Wolf Bite: Changed ability cooldown from 80 to 125/110/95
  • Wolf Bite: Max level increased from 1 to 3 (+2)
  • Wolf Bite: Added new attribute attack range with value of 150
  • Solar Bind: Changed magic resistance reduction from 15/20/25/30% to 16/22/28/34%
  • Spirit Form: Changed illuminate heal from 30/45/60% to 40/50/60%
  • Horn Toss: Removed attribute stun duration with value of 0.75
  • Horn Toss: Added new attribute slow duration with value of 1.25
  • Skewer: Changed distance from 900/1000/1100/1200 to 900/975/1050/1125
  • Astral Spirit: Changed bonus speed (heroes) from 7% to 5/6/7/8%
  • Astral Spirit: Changed bonus damage (heroes) from 20/40/60/80 to 14/36/58/80
  • Natural Order: Changed base armor reduction from 40/60/80/100% to 41/59/73/89%
  • Natural Order: Changed base resist reduction from 40/60/80/100% to 41/59/73/89%
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute scepter mana cost with value of 75
  • Fire Remnant: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Activate Fire Remnant: Ability cast point increased from 0 to 0.1 (+0.1)
  • Boundless Strike: Changed ability cooldown from 23/22/21/20 to 28/26/24/22
  • Primal Spring: Changed ability cooldown from 19/17/15/13 to 20/18/16/14
  • Phantom's Embrace: Removed attribute damage per tick with value of 5 10 15 20
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute damage per second with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_grimstroke_8
  • Phantom's Embrace: Removed attribute dps tooltip with value of 10 20 30 40
  • Phantom's Embrace: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_grimstroke_8
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute enemy vision time with value of 4
  • Phantom's Embrace: Removed attribute enemy vision time with value of 4
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute tick interval with value of 0.5
  • Phantom's Embrace: Removed attribute tick interval with value of 0.5
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute infection search radius with value of 1000
  • Phantom's Embrace: Removed attribute infection search radius with value of 1000
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute pop damage with value of 120 200 280 360
  • Phantom's Embrace: Removed attribute pop damage with value of 120 200 280 360
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute return projectile speed with value of 750
  • Phantom's Embrace: Removed attribute return projectile speed with value of 750
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute latched unit offset with value of 130
  • Phantom's Embrace: Removed attribute latched unit offset with value of 130
  • Phantom's Embrace: Added new attribute latched unit offset short with value of 95
  • Phantom's Embrace: Removed attribute latched unit offset short with value of 95
  • Ink Swell: Buff duration reduced from 4 to 3 (-1)
  • Dissimilate: Ability cast point increased from 0.2 to 0.3 (+0.1)
  • Dissimilate: Shard bonus damage reduced from 200 to 175 (-25)
  • Astral Step: Removed attribute animation playback rate with value of 1.5
  • Dissimilate Stuns for {s:value}s: Value reduced from 2 to 1.75 (-0.25)
  • Dispose: New marci_grapple
  • Unleash: New marci_unleash
  • Rebound: New marci_companion_run
  • Sidekick: New marci_guardian
  • +{s:value} Rebound Ally Shield Absorb: New special_bonus_unique_marci_lunge_ally_absorb
  • +{s:value} Rebound Damage: New special_bonus_unique_marci_lunge_damage
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: New special_bonus_unique_marci_grapple_stun_duration
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: New special_bonus_unique_marci_guardian_magic_immune
  • special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits: New special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_flurry_crits
  • Unleash Pulse Refreshes Rebound: New special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_pulse_lunge_refresh
  • {s:value}s Unleash Pulse Silence: New special_bonus_unique_marci_unleash_silence
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: New special_bonus_unique_marci_guardian_lifesteal
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: New special_bonus_unique_marci_lunge_range
  • +{s:value} Shukuchi Damage: Value reduced from 60 to 50 (-10)
  • -{s:value}s Spectral Dagger Cooldown: Value reduced from 5 to 4 (-1)
  • +{s:value}% Tree Grab Unit Damage Bonus: Value increased from 15 to 20 (+5)
  • +{s:value}% Mystic Snake Mana Gain: Value reduced from 35 to 30 (-5)
  • +{s:value} Skewer Range: Value reduced from 425 to 375 (-50)
  • -{s:value}s Dragon Slave Cooldown: Value increased from 2.5 to 3.5 (+1)
  • -{s:value}s Spin Web Recharge Time: Value reduced from 15 to 10 (-5)
  • -{s:value}s Relocate Cooldown: Value reduced from 30 to 25 (-5)

Items

  • Swift Blink: Bonus attack speed reduced from 50 to 45 (-5)
  • Swift Blink: Bonus attack damage reduced from 50 to 45 (-5)
  • Helm of Iron Will: Item cost increased from 950 to 975 (+25)
  • Bottle: Added new attribute rune expire time with value of 90.0
  • Witch Blade: +$int increased from 12 to 14 (+2)
  • Wraith Band: +$armor increased from 1.5 to 2 (+0.5)
  • Vladmir's Offering Recipe: Item cost reduced from 500 to 400 (-100)
  • Vladmir's Offering: Item cost reduced from 2700 to 2600 (-100)
  • Holy Locket: Heal increase reduced from 35 to 30 (-5)
  • Echo Sabre: Ability cooldown increased from 5 to 6 (+1)
  • Hurricane Pike Recipe: Item cost reduced from 450 to 350 (-100)
  • Hurricane Pike: Item cost reduced from 4550 to 4450 (-100)
  • Heart of Tarrasque Recipe: Item cost reduced from 1300 to 1200 (-100)
  • Heart of Tarrasque: Item cost reduced from 5100 to 5000 (-100)
  • Linken's Sphere: +$all increased from 14 to 16 (+2)
  • Nullifier: Item cost increased from 4700 to 4725 (+25)
  • Crimson Guard Recipe: Item cost reduced from 875 to 800 (-75)
  • Crimson Guard: Item cost reduced from 3650 to 3600 (-50)
  • Skull Basher Recipe: Item cost reduced from 900 to 825 (-75)
  • Skull Basher: Item cost reduced from 2950 to 2875 (-75)
  • Battle Fury: +$damage increased from 55 to 60 (+5)
  • Battle Fury: Quelling bonus reduced from 18 to 15 (-3)
  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Item cost increased from 2475 to 2500 (+25)
  • Shadow Blade: +$damage reduced from 25 to 20 (-5)
  • Silver Edge: +$damage reduced from 60 to 52 (-8)
  • Silver Edge: +$attack reduced from 40 to 35 (-5)
  • Satanic: +$damage reduced from 55 to 45 (-10)
  • Mjollnir: +$attack increased from 65 to 70 (+5)
  • Helm of the Dominator: Item cost increased from 2375 to 2400 (+25)
  • Helm of the Overlord Recipe: Item cost increased from 1225 to 1325 (+100)
  • Helm of the Overlord: Item cost increased from 6300 to 6325 (+25)
  • Falcon Blade Recipe: Item cost increased from 225 to 250 (+25)
  • Falcon Blade: Item cost increased from 1100 to 1125 (+25)
  • Mage Slayer: +$attack increased from 15 to 20 (+5)
  • Mage Slayer: Duration increased from 4 to 6 (+2)
  • Guardian Greaves Recipe: Item cost reduced from 1600 to 1500 (-100)
  • Guardian Greaves: Item cost reduced from 5200 to 5100 (-100)
  • Abyssal Blade: Item cost reduced from 6325 to 6250 (-75)
  • Fae Grenade: Dps increased from 20 to 35 (+15)

Units

  • Kobold: Bounty x p reduced from 19 to 17 (-2)
  • Kobold Soldier: Bounty x p reduced from 19 to 17 (-2)
  • Kobold Foreman: Bounty x p reduced from 31 to 25 (-6)
  • Fell Spirit: Bounty x p reduced from 31 to 28 (-3)
  • Vhoul Assassin: Bounty x p reduced from 31 to 28 (-3)
  • Ghost: Bounty x p reduced from 47 to 44 (-3)
  • Hill Troll Berserker: Bounty x p reduced from 31 to 28 (-3)
  • Hill Troll Priest: Bounty x p reduced from 29 to 26 (-3)
  • Harpy Scout: Bounty x p reduced from 31 to 28 (-3)
  • Harpy Stormcrafter: Bounty x p reduced from 47 to 44 (-3)

