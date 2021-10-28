Halloween Edition

408: The Forbidden Room in Halloween mood!
- New details in the scenario
- New events added
- New sounds
- Activate and Remove Effects Options
- Dubbing changed
- New languages added {Spanish, Chinese(traditional), Korean(Korea)}
