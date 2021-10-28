 Skip to content

408 - The Forbidden Room update for 28 October 2021

Halloween Edition

408: The Forbidden Room in Halloween mood!

- New details in the scenario

- New events added

- New sounds

- Activate and Remove Effects Options

- Dubbing changed

- New languages ​​added {Spanish, Chinese(traditional), Korean(Korea)}

