DunDun VR Patch v1.3 is live! - Oct. 29 2021

Hello!
It's time for patch v1.3!
The Fishhead statue in the Goab Desert has been blessed with a voice of his own. Hear him throat sing his heart out as you pass him gracefully in your pod.
Some other noticeable fixes/tweaks/updates:
- Objects can now take a joyride on the robot vacuum.
- Eyes that enter the magic well on their own will not be counted as a legitimate sacrifice.
- Minor audio tweaks.
- Minor collider tweaks in the Fishmouth Lab.
- Fixed issue with objects getting stuck in front of the player when released.
- Additional egg spawn points in the Goab Desert!
If you discover any bugs, please let us know in here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1695870/discussions/1/ and we'll try to fix them ASAP.
If you want to get in touch, come hang out in our Discord server: https://discord.gg/sd5pkXEsvt
Thanks!
- anananas team
