DunDun VR Patch v1.3 is live! - Oct. 29 2021

Hello!

It's time for patch v1.3!

The Fishhead statue in the Goab Desert has been blessed with a voice of his own. Hear him throat sing his heart out as you pass him gracefully in your pod.

Some other noticeable fixes/tweaks/updates:

Objects can now take a joyride on the robot vacuum.

Eyes that enter the magic well on their own will not be counted as a legitimate sacrifice.

Minor audio tweaks.

Minor collider tweaks in the Fishmouth Lab.

Fixed issue with objects getting stuck in front of the player when released.

Additional egg spawn points in the Goab Desert!

If you discover any bugs, please let us know in here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1695870/discussions/1/ and we'll try to fix them ASAP.

If you want to get in touch, come hang out in our Discord server: https://discord.gg/sd5pkXEsvt

Thanks!