 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Fossilfuel update for 28 October 2021

RAPTOR ISOLATION in VR! OUT NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 7620627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fossilfuel VR: Raptor Isolation is an indie VR horror game, set in the Fossilfuel game universe. Unarmed, you are put up against the intelligent and furious Utah Raptor! Not to be mistaken for Velociraptor, Utah Raptor is twice the size and just as terrifying as its smaller brother. You will have to use items and smarts against the ancient dino, as you try to find a way to escape Sierra!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1774650/Fossilfuel_VR_Raptor_Isolation/]

STEAM STORE[/url]

Changed files in this update

Raptor Isolation (1752320) Depot Depot 1752320
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.