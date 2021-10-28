Fossilfuel VR: Raptor Isolation is an indie VR horror game, set in the Fossilfuel game universe. Unarmed, you are put up against the intelligent and furious Utah Raptor! Not to be mistaken for Velociraptor, Utah Raptor is twice the size and just as terrifying as its smaller brother. You will have to use items and smarts against the ancient dino, as you try to find a way to escape Sierra!
Fossilfuel update for 28 October 2021
RAPTOR ISOLATION in VR! OUT NOW
Changed files in this update