 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Gods and Idols update for 28 October 2021

Hotfix 5.24.901

Share · View all patches · Build 7620602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SYSTEM

  • Fixed planets created in 5.24.897 not saving properly (See note)
  • Fixed planet stockpiles randomly resetting(See note)

BUGS

  • Fixed crash related to new internal data structures (Crash error 711)

NOTE:

Due to a database backend bug any planets created in version 5.24.897 are gone and can not be retrieved.

The same database bug could potentially cause stockpiles to reset.

Both issues are resolved, but you may have to recreate your planet in case it was made in the past few days and is now missing.

Changed files in this update

Gods and Idols Content Depot 423891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.