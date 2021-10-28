Hotfix 5.24.901

SYSTEM
- Fixed planets created in 5.24.897 not saving properly (See note)
- Fixed planet stockpiles randomly resetting(See note)
BUGS
- Fixed crash related to new internal data structures (Crash error 711)
NOTE:
Due to a database backend bug any planets created in version 5.24.897 are gone and can not be retrieved.
The same database bug could potentially cause stockpiles to reset.
Both issues are resolved, but you may have to recreate your planet in case it was made in the past few days and is now missing.
Changed files in this update