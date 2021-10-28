 Skip to content

Plutocracy update for 28 October 2021

The Stock Market is already available in a new update!

New opportunities

1. Stock exchange:

  • Buy and sell shares for market prices.
  • Sort by company type, stock price and its dynamics.
  • Set the scale of the graph: by day/month/quarter/year.
  • Manage your Portfolio and history of transaction

2. New tutorial system

3. Updated main screen bar:

  • Improved list of indicators.
  • New style of time-skip buttons.
  • Added feature of a single day skip.
  • Pause menu (main menu) button has been added to the bar
  • Added links to your Assets and Skills from the main bar by clicking on the indicators.

4. Other:

Added new filters for Character search (Persons).

5. Balance

Fixed the exploit which allowed for rapid share price increase through Company management: the step of changing for company parameters is now no more than 20% per shareholders meeting.

The starting value of Dividends scales with the difficulty of the game.

6. Fixes

Critical errors

Fixed possible crashes while saving or loading the game.

Other errors
  • Many interface changes.
  • A modified system for the Strike event ending.
  • A new system of indicators in Character cards. Political potential was changed to Politics for all NPCs.
  • Corrected an error with the election laws generation.
  • Fixed mistakes with the Governors (Assistants) re-election.
  • Denied the possibility to elect the same candidate for different government positions.
  • Fixed a bug allowing to have an additional round of voting in the Statistics window in case of a negative outcome.
  • Fixed a visual bug with the slider in the list of Companies of the state.
  • Corrected mistakes in the News tabs.
  • Unified the descriptions of the main bar tabs.

7. In work

  • New and improved negotiation system
  • Extended module of in-game events
  • Campaign and scenarios

