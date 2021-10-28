The Stock Market is already available in a new update!

New opportunities
1. Stock exchange:
- Buy and sell shares for market prices.
- Sort by company type, stock price and its dynamics.
- Set the scale of the graph: by day/month/quarter/year.
- Manage your Portfolio and history of transaction
2. New tutorial system
3. Updated main screen bar:
- Improved list of indicators.
- New style of time-skip buttons.
- Added feature of a single day skip.
- Pause menu (main menu) button has been added to the bar
- Added links to your Assets and Skills from the main bar by clicking on the indicators.
4. Other:
Added new filters for Character search (Persons).
5. Balance
Fixed the exploit which allowed for rapid share price increase through Company management: the step of changing for company parameters is now no more than 20% per shareholders meeting.
The starting value of Dividends scales with the difficulty of the game.
6. Fixes
Critical errors
Fixed possible crashes while saving or loading the game.
Other errors
- Many interface changes.
- A modified system for the Strike event ending.
- A new system of indicators in Character cards. Political potential was changed to Politics for all NPCs.
- Corrected an error with the election laws generation.
- Fixed mistakes with the Governors (Assistants) re-election.
- Denied the possibility to elect the same candidate for different government positions.
- Fixed a bug allowing to have an additional round of voting in the Statistics window in case of a negative outcome.
- Fixed a visual bug with the slider in the list of Companies of the state.
- Corrected mistakes in the News tabs.
- Unified the descriptions of the main bar tabs.
7. In work
- New and improved negotiation system
- Extended module of in-game events
- Campaign and scenarios
