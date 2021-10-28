Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6862056)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Fixed a client crash related to right-clicking an input field to open the context menu
Updated Taunt: The Dueling Banjo to add a missing sound file
Updated spelling for Sarsparilla Sprayed to Sarsaparilla Sprayed
Updated The Mislaid Sweater and Beanie The All-Gnawing to fix issues with the backpack images
Updated contributors display list for Los Muertos to add a missing contributor
Updated Megalo map stamp to fix incorrect image
Updated border color for Unusual items in the loadout menu
Updated the localization files
Updated cp_ambush_event
- Fixed building inside wall exploit
- Fixed some lamps that were hovering in the air
- Fixed a few misaligned textures
- Improved clipping
Updated pd_farmageddon
- Underworld hurt trigger now works as last update explained
- Fixed visable nodraw entity
Updated arena_lumberyard_event
- Fixed a missing material in RED spawn
- Changed the ghost particles in the 3d skybox
- The team-colored ghosts that appear on round win now last longer and are more plentiful
- The constant, purple-colored ghosts are now less abundant
- Added various clipping improvements around the map
- Added smoke to the chimneys
- Added a line of sight check to the ghost dispensers so you can no longer provide benefits through walls
- Removed the Observer
