Team Fortress 2 update for 28 October 2021

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6862056)

Build 7620504

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed a client crash related to right-clicking an input field to open the context menu

  • Updated Taunt: The Dueling Banjo to add a missing sound file

  • Updated spelling for Sarsparilla Sprayed to Sarsaparilla Sprayed

  • Updated The Mislaid Sweater and Beanie The All-Gnawing to fix issues with the backpack images

  • Updated contributors display list for Los Muertos to add a missing contributor

  • Updated Megalo map stamp to fix incorrect image

  • Updated border color for Unusual items in the loadout menu

  • Updated the localization files

  • Updated cp_ambush_event

    • Fixed building inside wall exploit
    • Fixed some lamps that were hovering in the air
    • Fixed a few misaligned textures
    • Improved clipping

  • Updated pd_farmageddon

    • Underworld hurt trigger now works as last update explained
    • Fixed visable nodraw entity

  • Updated arena_lumberyard_event

    • Fixed a missing material in RED spawn
    • Changed the ghost particles in the 3d skybox
    • The team-colored ghosts that appear on round win now last longer and are more plentiful
    • The constant, purple-colored ghosts are now less abundant
    • Added various clipping improvements around the map
    • Added smoke to the chimneys
    • Added a line of sight check to the ghost dispensers so you can no longer provide benefits through walls
    • Removed the Observer

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, English, Hungarian, Polish, and Swedish

Changed files in this update

