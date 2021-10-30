Patch Notes: Version 0.0.5 - 10/29/2021

• Bookmark Saves:
- The notices for resuming a Voyage and starting a new Voyage while you have a Bookmarked Voyage now both include information on the Bookmarked Voyage.
- The Bookmarked Voyage info shows the Voyage's Mode, Insignia, Day Count, and Money.
- The Resume Voyage and New Voyage Notices can now be closed by pressing the ‘Esc’ key.
• Intro Screen:
- Edited text to show you can also view patch notes on our Discord.
• Insignias:
- The Unlock Conditions Info for the 1019 Insignia now show which clients have been delivered and which have not.
- The Unlock Conditions for the 1019 Insignia now count clients of the same type, but with different allegiances, as the same type of client. (Ex: Imperial Spies and UGS Spies both count as just Spies.)
• Star:
- Decreased the damage that Solar Flares deal from 20 to 12. (40% Decrease)
• Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an error that prevented players from requesting assistance from the Empire/UGS while in a Space Battle above a Planet if the Chaser did not need any repairs.
- Fixed the placement of the Death Notice UI Elements in Voyager Mode when the Player died mid-Jump.
- Fixed the incorrect subtitles for Hero Hunter Type 2's Voice Line Intro 1: "I found you, criminal scum!".
- Fixed an error that allowed the Main Menu to disappear while the Resume Voyage Notice was visible.
- Fixed an error causing the Resolution Dropdown menu text to not be placed correctly when there were many resolution options.
Changed files in this update