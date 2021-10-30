 Skip to content

Summer Islands update for 30 October 2021

Second October Update 2021 [v0.7.3] with Building preferences and resolutions

FEATURES

  • Added support Aspect Ratio 16:10, 5:4, 4:3, 25:16, 3:2
  • Added support Ultrawide Monitor 21:9
  • Added Sign mass tourism and luxury tourism
  • Added MouseOver menu in the building menu shows the preferences of surrounding buildings
  • Added particles to surfer, kanu and jetski

USABILITY IMPROVEMENTS

  • Automatic resolution and confirmation of the setting
  • FIX removed start window for BUGFIX

