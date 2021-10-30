Second October Update 2021 [v0.7.3] with Building preferences and resolutions

Hello together,
attached the new features:
Have fun with the new update.
https://trello.com/b/FbC1a19w/devboard-summer-islands
FEATURES
- Added support Aspect Ratio 16:10, 5:4, 4:3, 25:16, 3:2
- Added support Ultrawide Monitor 21:9
- Added Sign mass tourism and luxury tourism
- Added MouseOver menu in the building menu shows the preferences of surrounding buildings
- Added particles to surfer, kanu and jetski
USABILITY IMPROVEMENTS
- Automatic resolution and confirmation of the setting
- FIX removed start window for BUGFIX
Changed files in this update