Beta 0.8.0.3 - Game Dynamics, CamGen Updates, Spooky Sale!

Hey there! Spooky Season is upon us! In addition to being 20% for Steam's Halloween Sale, there is a new update now live. The most notable change here is that each time a unit spawns from a barracks, it will take 5% longer for the next unit of that type to spawn. Conversely, each time a player-controlled unit gets a kill, that unit type's spawn time will be reduced by 2%. It feels like an interesting change so far, making things a bit more dynamic and rewarding the player for doing well. I've also rebalanced the Campaign Generator some, so now it is only slightly wildly unbalanced. Full list of changes below. Cheerio!
Changelist:
- Each time a unit spawns from a barracks, that unit type's training time increases by 5%
- Player-controlled kills reduce the unit spawn time of that unit type by 2%
- Rebalanced suppression mechanic - easier for units to become suppressed, but generally quicker recovery
- Units will go prone if suppressed
- Reduced cost of HMG ability points by 25%
- CamGen: Player is less likely to be severely outnumbered in earlier missions
- CamGen: Player will no longer start with no buildings when enemy does unless mission difficulty is above 90% threshold
- CamGen/Quick Battle: Barracks should now produce at least one combat unit
- Fixed issue where cactus stumps were wrong colour in Spooky mode
Changed files in this update