 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Return to Nangrim update for 28 October 2021

Halloween in Nangrim

Share · View all patches · Build 7620022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings adventurers!

Last days before All Hallows’ Eve! Return to Nangrim has received a minor season update that will last until November 1st. So, grab your axe and go back to the Citadel!

Check whether you are on version 0.8.662@2396.

Changed files in this update

Return to Nangrim Content Depot 860211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.