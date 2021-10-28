Halloween in Nangrim

Greetings adventurers!
Last days before All Hallows’ Eve! Return to Nangrim has received a minor season update that will last until November 1st. So, grab your axe and go back to the Citadel!
Check whether you are on version 0.8.662@2396.
