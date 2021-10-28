Early Access Content Pack 8: Halloween Special

It's all treats and no tricks in this pack of spooky offerings!
This pack contains the following:
- Wrought Iron Gate Set
- Cobwebs Set
- Zombie Dwarf mini
- Zombie Elf mini
- Flesh Golem mini
- Grave Robber mini
- Shovel props
Other changes/fixes:
- Changed the builder version of the vertical fog to be toggled along with the water display toggle button.
- Significant performance boost to shadow culling
- Fix for case where disconnects during uploads could cause portions of the board to stop syncing
Thanks again for all your support - Happy Halloween!
BUILD-ID: 7620015 - Download Size 57.9 MB
Changed files in this update