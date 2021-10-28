 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 28 October 2021

Early Access Content Pack 8: Halloween Special

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's all treats and no tricks in this pack of spooky offerings!

This pack contains the following:
  • Wrought Iron Gate Set
  • Cobwebs Set
  • Zombie Dwarf mini
  • Zombie Elf mini
  • Flesh Golem mini
  • Grave Robber mini
  • Shovel props

Other changes/fixes:
  • Changed the builder version of the vertical fog to be toggled along with the water display toggle button.
  • Significant performance boost to shadow culling
  • Fix for case where disconnects during uploads could cause portions of the board to stop syncing

Thanks again for all your support - Happy Halloween!

BUILD-ID: 7620015 - Download Size 57.9 MB

