People Playground update for 28 October 2021

1.22 preview

Last edited by Wendy

Preview 1.22 is now live on the preview branch.

Please report any bugs here and follow the instructions carefully.

This is a preview branch. Do not play on this version of the game unless you are accepting of potential bugs, lag, and possibly permanently corrupting your save data (or worse).

1.22 - ?? 2021

Added

  • Much better bells. You can select a piano key in the context menu.
  • Infrared thermometer
  • Liquid outlet
  • Thermal vision
  • Vases
  • Wire direction snapping
  • Entities feel momentary pain when stunned
  • "Stop animation on damage" setting
  • "Set object temperature" context menu option
  • Escape key escaping things
  • Objects are now destroyed if they are out of bounds for over 5 seconds
  • "Recompile" button that is shown when a mod failed to compile. This way you don't need to restart the entire game when you are developing a mod.
  • Maximum mod compilation duration setting. 10 seconds by default. A mod is only allowed to take this amount of time for compiling, otherwise its terminated and ignored.
  • Blood decal & particle colours are now accurate to the actual liquid inside the body
  • Water cleans objects
  • Balloons now pop under pressure
  • Exit wounds for stabbing
  • Humans can get paralysed if their spine breaks
  • There is a chance that an injury punctures the lungs of a human, which can cause low oxygen levels and death
  • Organisms now have specific "vital" spots inside their body. For example, head injuries are no longer necessarily a brain injury.
  • Organisms can now bleed internally. Internal bleeding can cause many issues, most obviously twitching, slowness, and loss of balance (in case of a head injury). Major internal bleeding results in death.
  • More intense bullet metal impact sounds
  • If set to "Drain", the blood tank can now spill into other containers. This means you can make finally a nitroglycerin shower. It can also spill onto non-container objects, but this will not transfer the liquid effects onto that surface.
  • Firearms can accidentally discharge when dropped
  • Multiselect using shift (by default)
  • Toybox size is now remembered
  • A few optional keybinds
  • Unbind button in keybind menu

Changed

  • Humans regenerate limb integrity slowly
  • Lowered contraption spawn outline delay
  • Living tissue regenerates visual blunt damage slowly
  • Adjusted impact damage so that head injuries are more dangerous
  • Increased general impact damage severity
  • Decreased blood impact particle intensity
  • Decreased bleeding particle intensity
  • Other minor changes to humans
  • Disassembler is more likely to disintegrate things
  • Increased maximum bullet penetration iterations to 128. This will make thick, soft obstacles more penetrable.
  • Some firearm SFX changes
  • Increased blood vessel wire transfer speed
  • Joint stress sound rate
  • Replaced "Symphony No.40, Mozart" with "Danse Macabre, Saint Saëns 🎃" in the Jukebox.
  • Minor changes to keybind page
  • "Show selection/freezing outlines" settings is now called "Show hovering highlights". It will also disable the red wire highlights.

Fixed

  • Minor optimisation
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Weird bandage tool bug where you could attach it to other wires
  • Water splashing being audible from seven light years away
  • Ceiling turret not correctly saving/loading frozen state
  • Syringes not being affected by pressure system
  • Accidental overwriting of contraptions
  • Occasional flashes of light when spawning in items
  • Bug causing knockout poison to appear pitch black
  • Pull/push powers occasionally causing teleportation
  • Disappearing center of mass etc.
  • Accumulator not having a heat shield option
  • Lingering limb status UI things after deserialisation
  • Conveyor belt pinning serialisation issues
  • Lingering objects after disintegration

Removed

  • The old bells. Contraptions with old bells in them will still work.
  • PersonBehaviour.AverageAngle
  • Lance. Contraptions with it will still work.

I waited so long for this?

Yes. Poor you, waiting. I am so sorry. We've been working on a different game as well, which has slowed down this game's development. Now I spend half the day working on the unreleased game and the other half on People Playground.

