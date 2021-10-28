1.22 preview

Preview 1.22 is now live on the preview branch.
Please report any bugs here and follow the instructions carefully.
This is a preview branch. Do not play on this version of the game unless you are accepting of potential bugs, lag, and possibly permanently corrupting your save data (or worse).
1.22 - ?? 2021
Added
- Much better bells. You can select a piano key in the context menu.
- Infrared thermometer
- Liquid outlet
- Thermal vision
- Vases
- Wire direction snapping
- Entities feel momentary pain when stunned
- "Stop animation on damage" setting
- "Set object temperature" context menu option
- Escape key escaping things
- Objects are now destroyed if they are out of bounds for over 5 seconds
- "Recompile" button that is shown when a mod failed to compile. This way you don't need to restart the entire game when you are developing a mod.
- Maximum mod compilation duration setting. 10 seconds by default. A mod is only allowed to take this amount of time for compiling, otherwise its terminated and ignored.
- Blood decal & particle colours are now accurate to the actual liquid inside the body
- Water cleans objects
- Balloons now pop under pressure
- Exit wounds for stabbing
- Humans can get paralysed if their spine breaks
- There is a chance that an injury punctures the lungs of a human, which can cause low oxygen levels and death
- Organisms now have specific "vital" spots inside their body. For example, head injuries are no longer necessarily a brain injury.
- Organisms can now bleed internally. Internal bleeding can cause many issues, most obviously twitching, slowness, and loss of balance (in case of a head injury). Major internal bleeding results in death.
- More intense bullet metal impact sounds
- If set to "Drain", the blood tank can now spill into other containers. This means you can make finally a nitroglycerin shower. It can also spill onto non-container objects, but this will not transfer the liquid effects onto that surface.
- Firearms can accidentally discharge when dropped
- Multiselect using shift (by default)
- Toybox size is now remembered
- A few optional keybinds
- Unbind button in keybind menu
Changed
- Humans regenerate limb integrity slowly
- Lowered contraption spawn outline delay
- Living tissue regenerates visual blunt damage slowly
- Adjusted impact damage so that head injuries are more dangerous
- Increased general impact damage severity
- Decreased blood impact particle intensity
- Decreased bleeding particle intensity
- Other minor changes to humans
- Disassembler is more likely to disintegrate things
- Increased maximum bullet penetration iterations to 128. This will make thick, soft obstacles more penetrable.
- Some firearm SFX changes
- Increased blood vessel wire transfer speed
- Joint stress sound rate
- Replaced "Symphony No.40, Mozart" with "Danse Macabre, Saint Saëns 🎃" in the Jukebox.
- Minor changes to keybind page
- "Show selection/freezing outlines" settings is now called "Show hovering highlights". It will also disable the red wire highlights.
Fixed
- Minor optimisation
- Minor bug fixes
- Weird bandage tool bug where you could attach it to other wires
- Water splashing being audible from seven light years away
- Ceiling turret not correctly saving/loading frozen state
- Syringes not being affected by pressure system
- Accidental overwriting of contraptions
- Occasional flashes of light when spawning in items
- Bug causing knockout poison to appear pitch black
- Pull/push powers occasionally causing teleportation
- Disappearing center of mass etc.
- Accumulator not having a heat shield option
- Lingering limb status UI things after deserialisation
- Conveyor belt pinning serialisation issues
- Lingering objects after disintegration
Removed
- The old bells. Contraptions with old bells in them will still work.
- PersonBehaviour.AverageAngle
- Lance. Contraptions with it will still work.
I waited so long for this?
Yes. Poor you, waiting. I am so sorry. We've been working on a different game as well, which has slowed down this game's development. Now I spend half the day working on the unreleased game and the other half on People Playground.
Changed depots in beta branch