Warsim 0.8.4.6 (Halloween Treat, 51 features) (And Warsim 40% off Sale Announcem

Hey guys,

It's Halloween again so here's a little Halloween gift for those enjoying Warsim at the moment or those who are diving back in!

A new halloween mod to play and a small update with 50 new halloween themed items!

I'm still working on the multi attack system (allowing players and enemies to launch more than one attack per year) and it's going well but there's a lot I wish to add and improve so it's going to take a little while longer.

But in the meantime I'm happy to be able to at least put out something for you guys!

To those who have been active in the community at all over the last year or so, thank you all so much. No matter what has happened this year, good or bad, there has always been daily comments across steam, reddit, youtube, twitter, discord, and the forums for Warsim and they are pretty much entirely positive and kind comments that mean so much. Such a lovely connection to the community and those who clearly love the game is so wholesome and is one of the strongest fuels that keeps this passion project in development full time for so many years now!

Beyond that, if anyone here doesn't own Warsim (or does and knows anyone who might enjoy it)

Warsim is on sale at 40% off for Steam Halloween sale so it'll be a lot cheaper to pick up ($4.79)

Anyway, without further ado... The changelogs

The legend of Spooktaria

The game takes place in a save filed called 'Spooktaria' which pits you in the shoes of Ween the Hallowed One, ruler of Spooktaria in a fight against a world of spooky creatures.

Load the Save 'Spooktaria' to start the game

Start with 3 custom champions 'Dracula (800 Battlescore), Hoggo the Demonic (666 Battlescore), and Patchwork Monster (450 Battlescore)'

Start with Decrepit Croll as your diplomat

Start with 5 custom kingdoms 'Mad Ghosts, Disfigured Hobgoblins, Void Necromancers, Garden Vampires, and Dire Witches

For those who want to make their own custom spooky world don't forget you can start a new game using the Halloween race pack to get randomly generated spooky races!

Halloween Items Pack (50 features)

Alongside the new game I've also added a pack of 50 new spooky halloween themed items that will appear all over the game as random loot.

Added 'a cursed book bound by skin (worth 5 gold)

Added 'a solid gold statue of a skull (worth 200 gold)

Added 'a solid silver statue of a skull (worth 110 gold)

Added 'a fine stone statue of a skull (worth 20 gold)

Added 'a crude stone statue of a skull (worth 3 gold)

Added 'a crudely made wicker skull (worth 2 gold)

Added 'a finely crafted wicker skull (worth 10 gold)

Added 'a finely carved wooden skull (worth 15 gold)

Added 'a finely carved diamond encrused wooden skull (worth 250 gold)

Added 'a crudely carved wooden skull (worth 2 gold)

Added 'an obsidian statue of a skull (worth 190 gold)

Added 'a solid gold statue of a horned skull (worth 210 gold)

Added 'a solid silver statue of a horned skull (worth 115 gold)

Added 'a fine stone statue of a horned skull (worth 22 gold)

Added 'a crude stone statue of a horned skull (worth 4 gold)

Added 'a crudely made wicker horned skull (worth 3 gold)

Added 'a finely crafter wicker horned skull (worth 11 gold)

Added 'a finely carved wooden horned skull (worth 16 gold)

Added 'a finely carved diamond encrused wooden horned skull (worth 260 gold)

Added 'a crudely carved wooden horned skull (worth 3 gold)

Added 'an obsidian statue of a horned skull (worth 200 gold)

Added 'a dragon tooth with a carving of a great battle on it (worth 450 gold)

Added 'an obsidian dragon tooth (worth 250 gold)

Added 'a fossilized dragon tooth (worth 550 gold)

Added 'a rusty cauldron (worth 1 gold)

Added 'a blood stained cauldron (worth 1 gold)

Added 'an iron shield with a cobweb painted on it (worth 15 gold)

Added 'a solid gold shield with a cobweb painted on it (worth 260 gold)

Added 'a carved pumpkin (worth 1 gold)

Added 'a solid gold pumpkin (worth 210 gold)

Added 'a finely crafted cauldron (worth 15 gold)

Added 'a cursed broom (worth 1 gold)

Added 'a poison coated cauldron (worth 3 gold)

Added 'a cauldron carved out of bones (worth 25 gold)

Added 'a fork made of bone (worth 5 gold)

Added 'a knife made of bone (worth 5 gold)

Added 'a bowl made of bone (worth 4 gold)

Added 'a dagger made of bone (worth 20 gold)

Added 'a dragon bone spear (worth 670 gold)

Added 'a carved dragon egg (worth 940 gold)

Added 'a severed hand (worth 1 gold)

Added 'a jar with a single eyeball in it (worth 3 gold)

Added 'a tri pointed pitchfork (worth 66 gold)

Added 'a painting of a haunted house (worth 44 gold)

Added 'a painting of a horrifying scene (worth 50 gold)

Added 'a painting of a burning pumpkin (worth 62 gold)

Added 'a painting of a hulking vampire (worth 90 gold)

Thank you and I hope you guys enjoy

Huw