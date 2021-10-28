Patch 0.18.4

This patch is for an experimental (i.e. beta or unstable) build. If you'd like to learn more about our experimental process or how to access the experimental build, please see this post.
Changes as of 0.18.4
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
Balance Changes
-
Weather
- Weather has been balanced to have each intensity be more distinct
- Map locations now have more distinct weather patterns
- Reduced snow/sand storm frequency on maps where they appear
-
Inert Ruins
- Reduced activated Relay range
- Activated Relay can only spawn as a primary trait
-
Gatling Gun resource cost reduced
-
Buffed new tech nodes in the Tech Web
Changed depots in experimental branch