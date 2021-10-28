 Skip to content

RC Rush update for 28 October 2021

New tabletop track and minor fixes! EA 1.8.4

Build 7619750

Updates:

Added new track - Kitchen Table 2 aka Sweet Sugar!

Added onboard RC cam to non VR mode

Fixed quick race vehicle select 'last selected' store

Fixed shader/lighting issue with cave levels

Fixed missing shader on start/finish volcano 1

Fixed freaky failing UI in quick race vehicle select

Fixed multiplayer UI controller path

The 'you are here' indicator at start of race is now hidden in behind cam/onboard cams

