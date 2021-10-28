Updates:
Added new track - Kitchen Table 2 aka Sweet Sugar!
Added onboard RC cam to non VR mode
Fixed quick race vehicle select 'last selected' store
Fixed shader/lighting issue with cave levels
Fixed missing shader on start/finish volcano 1
Fixed freaky failing UI in quick race vehicle select
Fixed multiplayer UI controller path
The 'you are here' indicator at start of race is now hidden in behind cam/onboard cams
RC Rush update for 28 October 2021
New tabletop track and minor fixes! EA 1.8.4
