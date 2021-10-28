 Skip to content

BALSA Model Flight Simulator update for 28 October 2021

Hotfix: v0.101.2

Tweaks and Fixes:

  * Fixed a soft-lock condition when loading vehicles in the Workshop.

  • Added an indication for when canceling a vehicle spawn is possible.

  • Fixed a soft-lock condition when hosting an mp session with the Team Deathmatch (or any mission) pre-selected from the main menu.

  • Added new icons for vehicle UI markers, so it is possible to identify when vehicles are enemies, friendlies, armed or unarmed.

  • Fixed vehicle icons not updating properly for all players when changing teams

  • Fixed trim controls going to zero when trim input is locked (eg when typing in Chat)

  • The game now prevents joining MP matches while they are still being created (ie the host is not done loading)

  • Civilians (unteamed) vehicles are no longer allowed to hit others If MP Session Weapon Rules are set to Civ Safe or Enemy Only.

