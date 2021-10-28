Hotfix: v0.101.2

Tweaks and Fixes:
* Fixed a soft-lock condition when loading vehicles in the Workshop.
-
Added an indication for when canceling a vehicle spawn is possible.
-
Fixed a soft-lock condition when hosting an mp session with the Team Deathmatch (or any mission) pre-selected from the main menu.
-
Added new icons for vehicle UI markers, so it is possible to identify when vehicles are enemies, friendlies, armed or unarmed.
-
Fixed vehicle icons not updating properly for all players when changing teams
-
Fixed trim controls going to zero when trim input is locked (eg when typing in Chat)
-
The game now prevents joining MP matches while they are still being created (ie the host is not done loading)
-
Civilians (unteamed) vehicles are no longer allowed to hit others If MP Session Weapon Rules are set to Civ Safe or Enemy Only.
Changed files in this update