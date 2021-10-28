 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

BIGFOOT update for 28 October 2021

Update 4.1 Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7619627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • FOV Setting
  • Zipline destruction sound effects.
  • Switch cameras with the mouse wheel.
  • Hunters now gain experience for found evidence.

Fixed:

  • Hunters could use a zipline while transferring the body of a dead friend.
  • Evidence saving bugs.
  • Evidence replication bugs.
  • Bugs related to throwing off the body of a dead friend.
  • Interaction with curtains in some houses.
  • Bigfoot getting stuck on the stairs.
  • Navmesh fixes.
  • The hunter could get stuck in the photo camera interface.
  • Bugs with physical materials on the ground.
  • Bugs with spawning loot.
  • Bugs with Bigfoot traps spawn.
  • Achievement winter park explorer was given for the wrong number of locations.
  • Sometimes the doors were not destroyed by explosions.
  • Bug with freezing in the animation of dynamite activation.
  • The drone could be charged without having batteries in the inventory.
  • Bugs with drone electric shock effect.
  • If you kill a bigfoot with a drone, then during the game end cutscene, the drone HUD will be visible.
  • At Winter Park, there was a task to find 4 corpses, although there are only 3 of them.

Changed:

  • Reduced post-process glare when Bigfoot in howl mode.
  • A friend's body can now be thrown with any key.
  • Jumping and parkour now consume stamina.
  • It is no longer possible to set traps underwater.

Become a BIGFOOT community member!:

Discord: CyberLightGS

Instagram: CyberLightGS

Twitter: CyberLightGS

Facebook: CyberLightGS

Contact us:

Our homepage: https://www.cyberlightgs.com

Cooperation: partner@cyberlightgs.com

Changed files in this update

Bigfoot Content Depot 509981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.