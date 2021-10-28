Update 4.1 Hotfix 1

Added:
- FOV Setting
- Zipline destruction sound effects.
- Switch cameras with the mouse wheel.
- Hunters now gain experience for found evidence.
Fixed:
- Hunters could use a zipline while transferring the body of a dead friend.
- Evidence saving bugs.
- Evidence replication bugs.
- Bugs related to throwing off the body of a dead friend.
- Interaction with curtains in some houses.
- Bigfoot getting stuck on the stairs.
- Navmesh fixes.
- The hunter could get stuck in the photo camera interface.
- Bugs with physical materials on the ground.
- Bugs with spawning loot.
- Bugs with Bigfoot traps spawn.
- Achievement winter park explorer was given for the wrong number of locations.
- Sometimes the doors were not destroyed by explosions.
- Bug with freezing in the animation of dynamite activation.
- The drone could be charged without having batteries in the inventory.
- Bugs with drone electric shock effect.
- If you kill a bigfoot with a drone, then during the game end cutscene, the drone HUD will be visible.
- At Winter Park, there was a task to find 4 corpses, although there are only 3 of them.
Changed:
- Reduced post-process glare when Bigfoot in howl mode.
- A friend's body can now be thrown with any key.
- Jumping and parkour now consume stamina.
- It is no longer possible to set traps underwater.
