Sign of Silence update for 28 October 2021

HALLOWEEN and the ability to heal friends

In this update we:

  • Enabled the Halloween event
  • Added the ability to heal friends

Now totems that give extra life are only in the single player game. You can always heal your friends, even without syringes

