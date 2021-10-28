 Skip to content

Hockey VR update for 28 October 2021

One-Timer Update

A new one-timer game mode has been added to the game along with some quality of life gameplay improvements!

Change list:

  • Added new one timer game mode for added difficulty.
  • Added progress bar to visualize when and where a puck will spawn to all game modes.
  • Added the ability to tap the ice with the VR stick and Realstick as an input method.
  • Added ability to tap 3 times on the ice to spawn a puck immediately. This will allow users to adjust the speed of puck drops to suit their play style. Works with VR controllers and Realstick.

Hockey VR Content Depot 1769011
