UPDATE 4#- HALLOWEEN SALES

This new update contains a new boss for Halloween and some improvements. Also take advantage of the 40% discount to purchase your copy of World of Minimonsters.
ADDED
- A new Final Boss has been added: The Death.
- A new image for the cursor.
CHANGES
- The player begin the game with a potion of each type now.
- Final Boss Litch changed their blast element. Air -> Fire.
- An image of one battleground has been changed.
BUGFIXES
- Fixed an issue with some loaded games that could show the button of adventures closed.
- Fixed a sound when you buy a potion in the Errant Merchant.
- Fixed a wrong message when you passed the mouse over the button with the adventures closed.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!
Changed files in this update