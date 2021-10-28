 Skip to content

World of MiniMonsters update for 28 October 2021

UPDATE 4#- HALLOWEEN SALES

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new update contains a new boss for Halloween and some improvements. Also take advantage of the 40% discount to purchase your copy of World of Minimonsters.

ADDED

  • A new Final Boss has been added: The Death.
  • A new image for the cursor.

CHANGES

  • The player begin the game with a potion of each type now.
  • Final Boss Litch changed their blast element. Air -> Fire.
  • An image of one battleground has been changed.

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed an issue with some loaded games that could show the button of adventures closed.
  • Fixed a sound when you buy a potion in the Errant Merchant.
  • Fixed a wrong message when you passed the mouse over the button with the adventures closed.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

