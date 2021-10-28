 Skip to content

No one lives under the lighthouse update for 28 October 2021

Halloween Sale update

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey people! Another update for you, featuring:

  • Updates for two chase cutscenes
  • We hope we've finally fixed the fall-through-the-ground bug, but we're never sure about this one
  • Minor update for ammo bag
  • Mouse sensitivity slider in Settings got fixed so it's always seen
  • Hopefully, we've fixed the crash when you launch the game for the first time
  • Item switch setting added
  • Localization fix
  • Some other minor bugfixes

Enjoy the game! Fear the spooks! Have a great Halloween!

