Halloween Sale update

Hey people! Another update for you, featuring:
- Updates for two chase cutscenes
- We hope we've finally fixed the fall-through-the-ground bug, but we're never sure about this one
- Minor update for ammo bag
- Mouse sensitivity slider in Settings got fixed so it's always seen
- Hopefully, we've fixed the crash when you launch the game for the first time
- Item switch setting added
- Localization fix
- Some other minor bugfixes
Enjoy the game! Fear the spooks! Have a great Halloween!
Changed files in this update