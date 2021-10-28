Halloween Patch v0.6.0: New Hero, Companion, Enemies

Happy Halloween and welcome to Draft of Darkness Halloween Update! This patch adds a new hero, a companion, 40 new cards, and new enemies to the game! The game will also be 10% off during the Halloween Sale. Let's dive right in!

New Hero: Rene

Our new hero is a blood-thirsty chainsaw-killer with a pumpkin-head! She can use the new chainsaw weapon, mowing down the zombies and robots with little effort. Look for a new event in the Streets area to unlock her!

New Weapon: Chainsaw

(An idea suggested by BlackDragonMagician#1680 in our Discord Server)

The chainsaw is a two-handed weapon, which can be used to deal repeated heavy melee damage and apply injuries. When using this weapon, the Conservation System functions as a "Turn Engine On/Off" switch. Keeping the engine on to use the strong versions of cards will continuously cost fuel: a new resource type. Don't worry, though; the chainsaw's weak mode cards are both distinct and more powerful than the other weapons!

New Companion: Chemist

You will find out that a group of chemists are working on discovering a new weapon against the Darkness. By helping them out in the Hospital area, you will unlock the new Chemist companion to aid you in battle. They use spray gun to deal acid damage and get rid of the over-sized pests.

New Weapon: Spray Gun

(An idea suggested by Kaaven#7321 in our Discord Server)

The spray gun deals the new damage type: acid. Acid damage ignores block, which makes it not so easy to defend against. Spray gun cards also apply corrosion, a slow but powerful damage over time effect; and can craft batteries and fuel on the go! Moreover, it can double as a flame thrower, dealing burn damage (the new name of light damage).

Block Mechanics

Block is a familiar mechanic to every deck-builder fan: you simply gain x block to negate x damage. This was missing in Draft of Darkness due to it leaning more towards a traditional RPG style combat style of "receive damage, then heal". One could also argue that the lack of an "intent system" whittles away from the usefulness of a block mechanic. To try how such mechanic will fare in DoD, it is now introduced in the game and used mostly by the enemies. Block wears out in the beginning of an entity's turn; so you can choose to wait it out, brute force it, or circumvent it with acid damage.

New Boss: Disease

A new boss fight is added to the Residence Area, with an enemy who utilises the new block mechanics to shield itself from incoming attacks. It can also unleash its acid attacks upon you. Basically, it does all the new things! (Not really...)

Other Additions

Going into the Conservation Mode now won't cost energy! You can now freely switch back and forth between weak and strong cards! The only exception is the new chainsaw, which will cost fuel to switch to strong cards.

With the increasing number of resources, I color coded them to make them a bit easier to distinguish at a glance. They are now going to have a fixed order in the info bar above.

I can't fit all tweaks and additions in this article, so I'll let you explore the rest of them yourself (or see them in the changelog below).

The next update will add controller support, an encyclopedia of sorts where you can look at seen enemies (+their moves) and cards. There will be more content such as items and events coming up as well. Until then!

Full Patch Notes for v0.6.0

(Will be added shortly...)