Walkabout Mini Golf update for 28 October 2021

15% Halloween Discount!

28 October 2021 · Build 7619440

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The treat is on us so you can do the trick shots this Hole-o-ween!

And that’s with WalkaboutMiniGolf’s corpses - I mean courses, now at a scarily good 15% off!

So step into your first “Hole-o-ween” putting experience, IF you dare, with our eerie Original Gothic Hard course and many others!

So grab this deal quickly while you still can, before November 1st:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1408230/Walkabout_Mini_Golf_VR/

Be the first to hear about our latest course updates on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, and join in the excitement of this discount on our Discord server.

Till next time!

Walkabout Mini Golf Content Depot 1408231
