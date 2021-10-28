15% Halloween Discount!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The treat is on us so you can do the trick shots this Hole-o-ween!

And that’s with WalkaboutMiniGolf’s corpses - I mean courses, now at a scarily good 15% off!

So step into your first “Hole-o-ween” putting experience, IF you dare, with our eerie Original Gothic Hard course and many others!

So grab this deal quickly while you still can, before November 1st:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1408230/Walkabout_Mini_Golf_VR/

Be the first to hear about our latest course updates on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, and join in the excitement of this discount on our Discord server.

Till next time!