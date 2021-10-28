- Improved detection of collisions (you should no longer fall randomly), further improvements will be needed.
- Refactoring to road drawing system: there will be many new features in the future, first one is that flags are now aligned with the wind.
- You cannot reverse before qualifying to gain more speed. Although it was not cheating, it was not sportsmanship behavior. You are still allowed to start the lap when you want.
- There are prototypes of several new maps available in practice mode. You can try them and review them.
- There will be fewer patches in the next few days since I am doing a lot of refactoring.
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 28 October 2021
Patch 2021.0.10 (v4)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
