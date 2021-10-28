 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 28 October 2021

Patch 2021.0.10 (v4)

Patch 2021.0.10 (v4)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved detection of collisions (you should no longer fall randomly), further improvements will be needed.
  • Refactoring to road drawing system: there will be many new features in the future, first one is that flags are now aligned with the wind.
  • You cannot reverse before qualifying to gain more speed. Although it was not cheating, it was not sportsmanship behavior. You are still allowed to start the lap when you want.
  • There are prototypes of several new maps available in practice mode. You can try them and review them.
  • There will be fewer patches in the next few days since I am doing a lot of refactoring.

