Goose Goose Duck update for 28 October 2021

V1.03 Goosechapel and resolution options!

Share · View all patches · Build 7619267 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We apologize for the delays! With our release on mobile platforms, we have to be patient and wait for approval from multiple platforms.

  • New Goosechapel map! This map has new roles, characters, sabotages, and a jail mechanic!

  • In this map, if no one is killed by a vote during a meeting, players tied with the most votes will be jailed. If someone is sent to jail, two keys will be randomly placed around the map, allowing players to unlock the jail cell if they find one. The jail cell will automatically open after a certain period.

  • The three new roles will only be available on Goosechapel for now

  • Politician Goose: You win in voting ties and you cannot be sent to jail.

  • Locksmith Goose: You can always open the jail door.

  • Snitch Duck: Being the only person to vote for someone puts them in jail. The politician is immune to the snitch

  • Fire sabotage: Unlike the mallard manor fire sabotage, this one will set fire to two of three locations, forcing players to split up!

  • Smog sabotage: The factory will pump out smog into the town, hiding players and their names.

  • Added resolution options. These options are only available if you are NOT in full-screen mode.

  • Lots of bug fixes

  • Lots of optimizations

  • We are continuing to work on localizations and it's likely that the patch coming up will include a bunch of quality-of-life upgrades

