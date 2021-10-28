 Skip to content

MechNest update for 28 October 2021

update,MechNest ver6.05

  • Slowed down the playback speed of the walking animation. (There is no change to the movement speed.)
  • Fire Bullet effects have been changed.
  • Changed the trajectory of homing missiles.
  • The detection range of homing missiles has been widened.
  • The log will now reappear after opening the inventory.
  • Increased meteor power by 10 times.
  • Fixed a bug in the UI (HUD) scale.
  • Lowered the walking speed of unique enemies.
  • Increased the walking speed of bosses.
  • Increased the jumping power of hover skills.

MechNest Content Depot 1379121
