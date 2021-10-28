update,MechNest ver6.05

ver6.05
- Slowed down the playback speed of the walking animation. (There is no change to the movement speed.)
- Fire Bullet effects have been changed.
- Changed the trajectory of homing missiles.
- The detection range of homing missiles has been widened.
- The log will now reappear after opening the inventory.
- Increased meteor power by 10 times.
- Fixed a bug in the UI (HUD) scale.
- Lowered the walking speed of unique enemies.
- Increased the walking speed of bosses.
- Increased the jumping power of hover skills.
Changed files in this update